(VIDEO): The Musical Alphabet West End group perform "Ex-Wives" from SIX The Musical

Ex-Wives lyrics - SIX The Musical

Divorced

Beheaded

Died

Divorced

Beheaded

Survived

And tonight, we are

Live

Listen up let me tell you a story

A story that you think you've heard before

We know you know our names and our fame and our faces

Know all about the glories and the disgraces

I'm done 'cause all this time

I've been just one word in a stupid rhyme

So I picked up a pen and a microphone

History's about to get overthrown

Divorced

Beheaded

Died

Divorced

Beheaded

Survived

But just for you tonight

We're divorced, beheaded, live!

Welcome to the show, to the historemix

Switching up the flow as we add the prefix

Everybody knows that we used to be six wives

Raising up the roof till we hit the ceiling

Get ready for the truth that we'll be revealing

Everybody knows that we used to be six wives

But now we're

Ex-Wives

All you ever hear and read about

Is our ex and the way it ended

But a pair doesn't beat a royal flush

You're gonna find out how we got, unfriended

Tonight we're gonna do ourselves justice

'Cause we're taking you to court

And every Tudor rose has its thorns

And you're gonna hear 'em live

In consort

Divorced

Beheaded

Died

Divorced

Beheaded

Survived

But just for you tonight

We're divorced, beheaded, live!

Welcome to the show, to the historemix

Switching up the flow as we add the prefix

Everybody knows that we used to be six wives

Dancing to the beat till the break of day, once

We're done we'll start again like it's the Renaissance

Everybody knows that we used to be six wives

But now we're

Ex-Wives

My name's Catherine of Aragon

Was married twenty-four years I'm a paragon

Of royalty, my loyalty is to the Vatican

So if you try to dump me

You won't try that again

I'm that Boleyn girl and I'm up next

See I broke England from the church

Yeah I'm that sexy

Why did I lose my head?

Well my sleeves may be green but my lipstick's red

Jane Seymour the only one he truly loved

(Rude)

When my son was newly born, I died

But I'm not what I seem or am I?

Stick around and you'll suddenly see more

Ich bin Anne of Cleves

Ja

When he saw my portrait he was like

Ja!

But I didn't look as good as good as I did in my pic

Funny how we all discuss that but never Henry's little-

Prick up your ears I'm the Catherine who lost her head

(Beheaded)

For my promiscuity outside of wed

Lock up your husbands

Lock up your sons

Kate Howard is here and the fun's begun

Five down I'm the final wife

I saw him to the end of his life

I'm the survivor Catherine Parr

I bet you wanna know how I got this far

I said I bet you wanna know how we got this far

Do you wanna know how we got this far then?

Welcome to the show, to the historemix

Switching up the flow as we add the prefix

Everybody knows that we used to be six wives

Get your hands up, get this party buzzing

You want a queen bee, well there's half a dozen

Everybody knows that we used to be six wives

But now we're

Ex-Wives

One, two, three, four, five... six!