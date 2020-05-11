Important Notice

    (VIDEO): The Musical Alphabet West End group perform "Ex-Wives" from SIX The Musical

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Six leading West End men from The Musical Alphabet channel their inner queens in a newly released cover of "Ex-Wives" from SIX The Musical, which is now booking at London's Arts Theatre until 31 January 2021 in an open-ended run. Check out the music video featuring Arun Blair-Mangat (& Juliet), Jordan Luke Gage (& Juliet, Bat Out of Hell), Layton Williams (Everybody's Talking About Jamie), Oliver Ormson (The Book of Mormon), Rob Houchen (City of Angels, Les Mis) and Marcus Collins (HairsprayKinky Boots) tell you how it ought to be for the opening song of this award-winning musical.

    Ex-Wives lyrics - SIX The Musical

    Divorced
    Beheaded
    Died

    Divorced
    Beheaded
    Survived
    And tonight, we are
    Live

    Listen up let me tell you a story
    A story that you think you've heard before
    We know you know our names and our fame and our faces
    Know all about the glories and the disgraces

    I'm done 'cause all this time
    I've been just one word in a stupid rhyme
    So I picked up a pen and a microphone
    History's about to get overthrown

    Divorced
    Beheaded
    Died

    Divorced
    Beheaded
    Survived
    But just for you tonight
    We're divorced, beheaded, live!

    Welcome to the show, to the historemix
    Switching up the flow as we add the prefix
    Everybody knows that we used to be six wives
    Raising up the roof till we hit the ceiling
    Get ready for the truth that we'll be revealing
    Everybody knows that we used to be six wives

    But now we're
    Ex-Wives

    All you ever hear and read about
    Is our ex and the way it ended
    But a pair doesn't beat a royal flush
    You're gonna find out how we got, unfriended

    Tonight we're gonna do ourselves justice
    'Cause we're taking you to court
    And every Tudor rose has its thorns
    And you're gonna hear 'em live
    In consort

    Divorced
    Beheaded
    Died

    Divorced
    Beheaded
    Survived
    But just for you tonight
    We're divorced, beheaded, live!

    Welcome to the show, to the historemix
    Switching up the flow as we add the prefix
    Everybody knows that we used to be six wives
    Dancing to the beat till the break of day, once
    We're done we'll start again like it's the Renaissance
    Everybody knows that we used to be six wives
    But now we're
    Ex-Wives

    My name's Catherine of Aragon
    Was married twenty-four years I'm a paragon
    Of royalty, my loyalty is to the Vatican
    So if you try to dump me
    You won't try that again

    I'm that Boleyn girl and I'm up next
    See I broke England from the church
    Yeah I'm that sexy
    Why did I lose my head?
    Well my sleeves may be green but my lipstick's red

    Jane Seymour the only one he truly loved
    (Rude)
    When my son was newly born, I died
    But I'm not what I seem or am I?
    Stick around and you'll suddenly see more

    Ich bin Anne of Cleves
    Ja
    When he saw my portrait he was like
    Ja!
    But I didn't look as good as good as I did in my pic
    Funny how we all discuss that but never Henry's little-

    Prick up your ears I'm the Catherine who lost her head
    (Beheaded)
    For my promiscuity outside of wed
    Lock up your husbands
    Lock up your sons
    Kate Howard is here and the fun's begun

    Five down I'm the final wife
    I saw him to the end of his life
    I'm the survivor Catherine Parr
    I bet you wanna know how I got this far
    I said I bet you wanna know how we got this far
    Do you wanna know how we got this far then?

    Welcome to the show, to the historemix
    Switching up the flow as we add the prefix
    Everybody knows that we used to be six wives
    Get your hands up, get this party buzzing
    You want a queen bee, well there's half a dozen
    Everybody knows that we used to be six wives

    But now we're
    Ex-Wives

    One, two, three, four, five... six!

    Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
    Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

    Related news

    (WATCH VIDEO): Book of Mormon's Sam Toland posts song "HELL YES FOR THE NHS" on YouTube

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

    The Book of Mormon UK star Sam Toland wrote a song celebrating the NHS. A music video for "HELL YES FOR THE NHS&... Read more

    "Sleepless in Seattle" musical postpones its run at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre to late August

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

    Due to the recent SOLT announcement that West End and London theatres would remain closed until at least 28 June, the... Read more

    West End and UK theatre shows that have been rescheduled for 2020, 2021, and 2022

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

    Yesterday, SOLT announced that London theatres would remain closed until at least 28 June. While it seems that closur... Read more

