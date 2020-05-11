(VIDEO): The Musical Alphabet West End group perform "Ex-Wives" from SIX The Musical
Posted on
| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
Six leading West End men from The Musical Alphabet channel their inner queens in a newly released cover of "Ex-Wives" from SIX The Musical, which is now booking at London's Arts Theatre until 31 January 2021 in an open-ended run. Check out the music video featuring Arun Blair-Mangat (& Juliet), Jordan Luke Gage (& Juliet, Bat Out of Hell), Layton Williams (Everybody's Talking About Jamie), Oliver Ormson (The Book of Mormon), Rob Houchen (City of Angels, Les Mis) and Marcus Collins (Hairspray, Kinky Boots) tell you how it ought to be for the opening song of this award-winning musical.
Ex-Wives lyrics - SIX The Musical
Divorced
Beheaded
Died
Divorced
Beheaded
Survived
And tonight, we are
Live
Listen up let me tell you a story
A story that you think you've heard before
We know you know our names and our fame and our faces
Know all about the glories and the disgraces
I'm done 'cause all this time
I've been just one word in a stupid rhyme
So I picked up a pen and a microphone
History's about to get overthrown
Divorced
Beheaded
Died
Divorced
Beheaded
Survived
But just for you tonight
We're divorced, beheaded, live!
Welcome to the show, to the historemix
Switching up the flow as we add the prefix
Everybody knows that we used to be six wives
Raising up the roof till we hit the ceiling
Get ready for the truth that we'll be revealing
Everybody knows that we used to be six wives
But now we're
Ex-Wives
All you ever hear and read about
Is our ex and the way it ended
But a pair doesn't beat a royal flush
You're gonna find out how we got, unfriended
Tonight we're gonna do ourselves justice
'Cause we're taking you to court
And every Tudor rose has its thorns
And you're gonna hear 'em live
In consort
Divorced
Beheaded
Died
Divorced
Beheaded
Survived
But just for you tonight
We're divorced, beheaded, live!
Welcome to the show, to the historemix
Switching up the flow as we add the prefix
Everybody knows that we used to be six wives
Dancing to the beat till the break of day, once
We're done we'll start again like it's the Renaissance
Everybody knows that we used to be six wives
But now we're
Ex-Wives
My name's Catherine of Aragon
Was married twenty-four years I'm a paragon
Of royalty, my loyalty is to the Vatican
So if you try to dump me
You won't try that again
I'm that Boleyn girl and I'm up next
See I broke England from the church
Yeah I'm that sexy
Why did I lose my head?
Well my sleeves may be green but my lipstick's red
Jane Seymour the only one he truly loved
(Rude)
When my son was newly born, I died
But I'm not what I seem or am I?
Stick around and you'll suddenly see more
Ich bin Anne of Cleves
Ja
When he saw my portrait he was like
Ja!
But I didn't look as good as good as I did in my pic
Funny how we all discuss that but never Henry's little-
Prick up your ears I'm the Catherine who lost her head
(Beheaded)
For my promiscuity outside of wed
Lock up your husbands
Lock up your sons
Kate Howard is here and the fun's begun
Five down I'm the final wife
I saw him to the end of his life
I'm the survivor Catherine Parr
I bet you wanna know how I got this far
I said I bet you wanna know how we got this far
Do you wanna know how we got this far then?
Welcome to the show, to the historemix
Switching up the flow as we add the prefix
Everybody knows that we used to be six wives
Get your hands up, get this party buzzing
You want a queen bee, well there's half a dozen
Everybody knows that we used to be six wives
But now we're
Ex-Wives
One, two, three, four, five... six!