Watch Jay McGuiness perform "Everything" from Sleepless: A Musical Romance Aug 25, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Sleepless: A Musical Romance — the first-ever, fully-staged, socially distanced indoor musical in the West End — is set to open tonight (25 August 2020) for previews at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre! Now you can get a special sneak peek of the show's headlining star Jay McGuiness sing the musical number "Everything" in full costume on-stage. Watch the Jay McGuiness music video below.

Another Sleepless musical taster released with Jay McGuiness singing "Everything"

Jay McGuiness is no stranger to belting out a good pop song and is perhaps best known for being a member of the British-Irish boy band The Wanted, who were responsible for 2012's worldwide chart-topping hit, "Glad You Came", and the subsequent hit singles "Chasing the Sun" and "Walks Like Rihanna".

Flash forward a few years later and McGuiness has already crossed over into a respectable musical theatre career. Last year, he starred in the 2019 West End premiere of Big, a musical based on the Tom Hanks film of the same name. Now he returns for another musical based on a Tom Hanks flick: Sleepless in Seattle.

Sleepless: A Musical Romance opens for previews tonight! Get a taste of this sure-fire rom-com hit and watch Jay McGuiness sing his heart out in "Everything".

Sleepless: A Musical Romance London tickets on sale now from £18!

Don't miss the eagerly anticipated musical adaptation of the timeless 1990s classic! Tickets for Sleepless The Musical in London are guaranteed to bring a smile to your face, especially if you've been anxious to get back into the theatre for a safe and socially distanced cultural experience!

Book your Sleepless in London tickets today to secure the best seats at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre at the best prices whilst stocks last.

