West End Musical Christmas show to run at Palace Theatre this December! Oct 16, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels A cast of West End all-stars will appear in West End Musical Christmas at the Palace Theatre this December for a strictly limited six-performance run, it has been announced.

Pictured (from left to right, top to bottom): Alice Fearn, Sophie Evans, Ben Forster, Shanay Holmes, Rachel John, Jamie Muscato, Trevor Dion Nicholas and Layton Williams

West End Musical Christmas coming to save the holiday season this December at the Palace Theatre

On for just four nights only, West End Musical Christmas is set to run at the Palace Theatre in London, home to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Brought to you by the same producers behind West End Musical Drive In and West End Musical Brunch, the short concert series is booking for two matinees and four evening performances from 17 to 20 December 2020.

8 London musical theatre stars to appear in West End Musical Christmas LIVE!

Set to star in West End Musical Christmas Live are Alice Fearn (Elphaba in Wicked), Ben Forster (Elf The Musical), Jamie Muscato (Heathers The Musical), Layton Williams (Jamie New in Everybody's Talking About Jamie), Rachel John (The Bodyguard), Shanay Holmes (The Bridges of Madison County), Sophie Evans (SIX), and Trevor Dion Nicholas (Genie in Aladdin). The cast will be joined by a number of special guests to be unwrapped very soon!

West End Musical Christmas creative team

The show is directed by Tom Jackson Greaves and features choreography by Sha Barclay and musical direction from Richard Beadle. The dream team of creatives continue to collaborate following the phenomenal success with their lockdown drive-in concerts.

West End Musical Christmas ticket selling out fast!

Tickets for the production are on sale now with a portion of the profits being donated by the production to Acting for Others! Backed by sell-out performances at The Drive In cinema at Troubadour Meridian Water, the festive show is expected to be in high demand. So be sure to book your tickets early to secure the best seats at the Palace Theatre at the best prices whilst stocks last!