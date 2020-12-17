Live at the Palace Theatre : West End Musical Christmas. Tickets on sale now!

From the producers that brought you West End Musical Drive In and West End Musical Brunch at Troubadour Meridian Water comes West End Musical Christmas LIVE at the Palace Theatre in London! Christmas just isn't the same without a festive celebration of all things musical theatre! Starring some of the biggest West End stars of today with a number of various special guests to join them, you can be sure this holiday season event will rock your world!

With just a limited six-performance run at London's Palace Theatre, tickets for West End Musical Christmas are expected to sell out fast. Don't pass up the chance for the perfect X-mas gift this year. Treat yourself to West End Musical Christmas today!

Who is starring West End Musical Christmas Live at the Palace Theatre?

The show stars such top West End actors as Alice Fearn (Wicked), Ben Forster (Elf The Musical), Jamie Muscato (Heathers The Musical), Layton Williams (Everybody's Talking About Jamie), Rachel John (The Bodyguard), Shanay Holmes (The Bridges of Madison County), Sophie Evans (SIX), and Trevor Dion Nicholas (Aladdin).

What is West End Musical Christmas about?

Nica Burns and the producers of West End Musical Drive In and West End Musical Brunch present West End Musical Christmas! This live performance at the Palace Theatre will serve as Nimax Theatre's grand finale of socially distanced shows in 2020.

West End Musical Drive In became the biggest musical theatre concert series in history and also the first live concert to open since lockdown. It boasts 13 sell-out performances over the course of 3 months and over 70 performers and 1000s of guests in attendance. West End Musical Christmas promises to follow on the series' success with a merry medley of festive fun and Christmas cheer!

See West End Musical Christmas at the Palace Theatre and help save the stage!

Not only by booking seats to the show will you help keep theatre alive. A percentage of the proceeds from West End Musical Christmas sales will also be donated by the production to help aid the Theatre Support Fund+. There's no doubt that this Christmas, the hottest London theatre tickets are to West End Musical Christmas LIVE. Book your tickets early to secure the best seats at the Palace Theatre at the best prices whilst stocks last!