Musicals Aladdin 2021

Aladdin 2021 Tickets at the Lyric Hammersmith, London

Aladdin 2021

Aladdin flies in on magic carpet ride this Christmas for a new #LyricPanto production by Vikki Stone!

Important information

Child policy
Suitable for ages 6+
Running time
2hr 15min (inc. interval)
Performance dates
13 November 2021 - 2 January 2022
Content
Aladdin 2021 is family-friendly and suitable for ages 6+.
Special notice
Please note, this is NOT the Disney production of Aladdin which has closed. Please be certain that you wish to attend the Lyric Hammersmith 2021 Aladdin pantomime before you purchase tickets as refunds and exchanges will not be offered to customers wishing to have booked for the now-closed Disney production.
Access
A relaxed performance will be held as a matinee on Wednesday, 1 December at 1.30pm. An audio-described performance will be held on Saturday, 11 December 2020 at 6pm. An open-captioned performance will be held on Saturday, 18 December 2020 at 6pm. A BSL performance will be held as a matinee on Tuesday, 28 December at 2pm.

Aladdin 2021 news

London's Lyric Hammersmith postpones Aladdin pantomime to 2021/22 season 11/8/2020, 12.30pm
Qdos sets deadline on when to decide whether 34 pantomime shows will go ahead 2/7/2020, 6pm
Aladdin panto to return to London’s Lyric Hammersmith! 29/1/2020, 3.05pm

