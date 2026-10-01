Which Performance of The Traitors – Acts of Betrayal Should I See?

Saturday is audience-led, with the audience deciding who becomes a Traitor.

You only need to see one performance – each version stands alone.

Five different versions of the story play out from Monday to Friday.

Wondering which performance of The Traitors – Acts of Betrayal to see? Unlike the TV series, the West End production has different versions of the story, so here's what you need to know before choosing your tickets.

Does The Traitors – Acts of Betrayal have different endings?

Yes. From Monday to Friday, The Traitors – Acts of Betrayal follows the same opening story, but each day leads to a different outcome.

The characters, betrayals and twists can play out differently depending on the performance you see.

Monday to Friday: Five different versions of the story are performed across the week.

Eech performance stands alone, with a complete story of its own.

Different outcomes: Characters who meet one fate in one performance can have a very different ending in another.

On Saturdays, the audience chooses who becomes a Traitor, determining which version of the story unfolds.

The Traitors - Acts of Betrayal plays at the Gillian Lynne Theatre from 11th May 2027.

Which performance of The Traitors should I see?

Choose the date that works best for you. There isn't a specific performance you need to see first, and you don't need to see all five versions to follow the story. Every weekday performance is a complete experience, with its own twists, betrayals and ending.

What happens at The Traitors Saturday performance?

Saturday is different. The audience gets to decide who becomes a Traitor, with that choice determining which version of the story unfolds during the performance.

So, whether you're booking The Traitors – Acts of Betrayal in London for a weekday or Saturday, you'll be getting an experience with the potential to surprise you.

Want to know more about The Traitors - Acts of Betrayal?

Read our Everything You Need to Know About The Traitors – Acts of Betrayal Guide for even more information.