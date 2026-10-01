Everything You Need to Know About The Traitors – Acts of Betrayal: Format, Cast, Tickets & London Performances
Published on 1 October 2026
Summary
- Everything you need to know about The Traitors – Acts of Betrayal, including the format, cast, dates and London performances.
- Find out how the five different plays work, how Saturday audience votes affect the story and whether you need to see them all.
- Plus, discover how to book different versions, who stars in the West End show and answers to the most frequently asked questions.
The Traitors is coming to the West End, but this isn't simply the BBC series recreated on stage. The Traitors – Acts of Betrayal takes the central idea of the hit show and turns it into a theatrical experiment, with five different versions of the story and the audience getting a say in what happens on Saturdays.
From how the five plays work to who is hosting, where the show is playing and how the format works, here's everything you need to know about The Traitors – Acts of Betrayal in London.
What Is The Traitors – Acts of Betrayal?
The Traitors – Acts of Betrayal is a new West End theatrical production inspired by the hugely popular BBC series The Traitors.
Rather than putting the television format directly onto the stage, the production explores a different question: what might have happened if different players had been chosen to become the Traitors?
That idea forms the basis of five interconnected plays, each following the same starting point before taking the story in a different direction.
Written by John Finnemore and directed by Robert Hastie, the production comes from Studio Lambert and Neal Street Productions, the companies behind the television series and a host of acclaimed screen and theatre productions.
How Does The Traitors Stage Show Work?
This is where The Traitors – Acts of Betrayal differs most significantly from the TV series. There isn't just one version of the story.
The production has been created as a cycle of five different plays. Each one explores what happens when a different combination of characters takes on the role of the Traitors.
The opening circumstances are shared, but the story then branches off. Characters who might be eliminated in one version can have a very different fate in another, with the identity of the Traitors changing the course of events.
This means there are multiple possible outcomes within the world of the play.
Each individual production works as a complete story, so you don't have to see all five to understand what's happening. However, audiences who return for more than one version will see how changing one crucial element can completely alter the journey.
Are There Five Different Traitors Plays?
Yes. The Traitors – Acts of Betrayal consists of five interconnected plays.
From Monday to Friday, a different version is performed each day. Although the stories share the same foundations, each one follows its own chain of events and reaches its own conclusion.
This means that seeing the show on different days can reveal a different version of the story, with different characters surviving, being eliminated or ultimately coming out on top.
The five plays are designed to work both individually and collectively, giving the West End production an unusual structure that encourages audiences to return and see another possible outcome.
What Happens at The Traitors Saturday Performances?
Saturday performances add another layer to the format.
Rather than having the Traitors predetermined in exactly the same way, the audience gets to decide who will become the Traitors.
That choice is made during the performance and determines which version of the story unfolds. This makes Saturday performances particularly different from the weekday versions, as the outcome is shaped by the people sitting in the theatre that day.
Do You Need to See All Five Versions of The Traitors?
No. You can watch one performance of The Traitors – Acts of Betrayal and experience a complete story. The five plays are connected by their premise rather than requiring audiences to see every version in order. Each has its own narrative and ending.
However, seeing more than one performance gives you the chance to discover how the story changes when different characters become Traitors. For fans of the television show, that means there is plenty of scope for comparing what happens in each version.
Who Is Hosting The Traitors Stage Show?
Nick Mohammed hosts The Traitors – Acts of Betrayal in the West End.
Mohammed is particularly familiar to audiences as Nathan Shelley in Ted Lasso, as well as for his comedy work and his Mr Swallow character. He also has a connection to The Traitors already, having competed as a Faithful in the first series of The Celebrity Traitors. He made it through to the final before being eliminated, with Alan Carr ultimately winning the series.
What Can You Expect From The Traitors on Stage?
If you're coming to the West End production after watching the BBC series, expect the familiar ingredients of The Traitors — suspicion, deception, shifting loyalties and difficult decisions — but presented through a completely new theatrical format.
The production is less about recreating the television show and more about exploring what happens when one decision changes everything.
With five possible versions of the story, characters can occupy very different positions depending on who is chosen to betray the others. Someone who appears destined for an early exit in one version could have a completely different journey elsewhere.
The Traitors – Acts of Betrayal Cast
Nick Mohammed is confirmed as the host of The Traitors – Acts of Betrayal.
Further casting is yet to be announced.
Is The Traitors Stage Show Based on the BBC Series?
Yes. The Traitors – Acts of Betrayal is inspired by the BBC series The Traitors and comes from Studio Lambert, the production company behind the UK television show, in partnership with Neal Street Productions.
However, the West End production is not simply a stage recreation of the television format. It uses the concept of the Traitors to tell a new story structured around five possible outcomes.
What Makes The Traitors – Acts of Betrayal Different From the TV Show?
The biggest difference is that the stage production has multiple versions of the story.
The television series follows one group of contestants through a single game. The Traitors – Acts of Betrayal asks what could happen if different people were selected as Traitors.
That creates five possible versions of the story, with the fate of the characters changing depending on the choices made. Saturday performances go one step further by allowing the theatre audience to determine who becomes a Traitor.
The Traitors – Acts of Betrayal Tickets
The Traitors – Acts of Betrayal is heading to the West End in 2027, with previews beginning at the Gillian Lynne Theatre on 11 May. You can book your The Traitors London tickets with us today.
The Traitors – Acts of Betrayal FAQs
When does The Traitors – Acts of Betrayal start in London?
Previews begin on 11 May 2027, with the official opening night on 8 June 2027.
Where is The Traitors stage show playing?
The Traitors – Acts of Betrayal will play at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in London's West End.
Is Claudia in The Traitors Play?
No, Claudia Winkleman does not play the host in the stage version of The Traitors;
Who hosts The Traitors on stage?
Nick Mohammed is the host of The Traitors – Acts of Betrayal.
Was Nick Mohammed in The Traitors TV show?
Nick Mohammed competed as a Faithful in the first series of The Celebrity Traitors, reaching the final.
Does The Traitors stage show have different endings?
Yes. The five plays follow different paths and have different outcomes, depending on which characters become the Traitors.
Do the five Traitors plays have the same story?
They share the same starting point, but the story develops differently in each version. Different characters can be eliminated or emerge victorious depending on which Traitors are selected.
What happens on Saturdays at The Traitors?
Saturday performances are interactive. The audience decides who will become the Traitors, and that choice influences which version of the story is performed.
Do I need to see all five Traitors plays?
No. Each version stands alone, so you can enjoy a single performance. Seeing multiple versions allows you to discover how the story changes when different characters become Traitors.
Is The Traitors play different each night?
There are five different versions of The Traitors – Acts of Betrayal. Each begins from the same starting point before taking a different route depending on which characters have been chosen to become the Traitors.
How many different plays are there?
There are five separate plays in The Traitors – Acts of Betrayal, each exploring a different possible outcome.
Is The Traitors stage show improvised?
No. All five versions are fully scripted plays. What changes between them is which characters are the Traitors, creating a different chain of events and outcome.
Does The Traitors stage show feature the characters from the TV series?
No. The Traitors – Acts of Betrayal introduces an entirely new group of characters rather than bringing contestants from the television series to the stage.
Do the characters change between the five plays?
The same group of characters appears across all five versions. What changes is which of those characters takes on the role of a Traitor, leading to different events and outcomes.
Does every character become a Traitor?
Yes. Across the five different versions, each character is selected to become a Traitor in one of the plays. This means audiences can see how the same group of characters behaves when different people are placed in that position.
Is The Traitors – Acts of Betrayal an interactive show?
Although the Saturday performances involve an audience vote, the production itself is a scripted stage drama rather than an interactive or improvised experience. For most performances, audiences can sit back and watch the story unfold.
Where can I buy The Traitors West End tickets?
You can buy The Traitors – Acts of Betrayal London tickets with us today.
By Hay Brunsdon
I've over 15 years of writing and editorial experience, and starting working in the West End theatre industry in 2012. When not watching or writing about theatre I'm usually swimming, hiking, running, or training for triathlons in the Stroud valleys.