Everything You Need to Know About The Traitors – Acts of Betrayal: Format, Cast, Tickets & London Performances

Plus, discover how to book different versions, who stars in the West End show and answers to the most frequently asked questions.

Find out how the five different plays work, how Saturday audience votes affect the story and whether you need to see them all.

Everything you need to know about

The Traitors is coming to the West End, but this isn't simply the BBC series recreated on stage. The Traitors – Acts of Betrayal takes the central idea of the hit show and turns it into a theatrical experiment, with five different versions of the story and the audience getting a say in what happens on Saturdays.

From how the five plays work to who is hosting, where the show is playing and how the format works, here's everything you need to know about The Traitors – Acts of Betrayal in London.

What Is The Traitors – Acts of Betrayal?

The Traitors – Acts of Betrayal is a new West End theatrical production inspired by the hugely popular BBC series The Traitors.

Rather than putting the television format directly onto the stage, the production explores a different question: what might have happened if different players had been chosen to become the Traitors?

That idea forms the basis of five interconnected plays, each following the same starting point before taking the story in a different direction.

Written by John Finnemore and directed by Robert Hastie, the production comes from Studio Lambert and Neal Street Productions, the companies behind the television series and a host of acclaimed screen and theatre productions.

How Does The Traitors Stage Show Work?

This is where The Traitors – Acts of Betrayal differs most significantly from the TV series. There isn't just one version of the story.

The production has been created as a cycle of five different plays. Each one explores what happens when a different combination of characters takes on the role of the Traitors.

The opening circumstances are shared, but the story then branches off. Characters who might be eliminated in one version can have a very different fate in another, with the identity of the Traitors changing the course of events.

This means there are multiple possible outcomes within the world of the play.

Each individual production works as a complete story, so you don't have to see all five to understand what's happening. However, audiences who return for more than one version will see how changing one crucial element can completely alter the journey.

Are There Five Different Traitors Plays?

Yes. The Traitors – Acts of Betrayal consists of five interconnected plays.

From Monday to Friday, a different version is performed each day. Although the stories share the same foundations, each one follows its own chain of events and reaches its own conclusion.

This means that seeing the show on different days can reveal a different version of the story, with different characters surviving, being eliminated or ultimately coming out on top.

The five plays are designed to work both individually and collectively, giving the West End production an unusual structure that encourages audiences to return and see another possible outcome.

What Happens at The Traitors Saturday Performances?

Saturday performances add another layer to the format.

Rather than having the Traitors predetermined in exactly the same way, the audience gets to decide who will become the Traitors.

That choice is made during the performance and determines which version of the story unfolds. This makes Saturday performances particularly different from the weekday versions, as the outcome is shaped by the people sitting in the theatre that day.

Do You Need to See All Five Versions of The Traitors?

No. You can watch one performance of The Traitors – Acts of Betrayal and experience a complete story. The five plays are connected by their premise rather than requiring audiences to see every version in order. Each has its own narrative and ending.

However, seeing more than one performance gives you the chance to discover how the story changes when different characters become Traitors. For fans of the television show, that means there is plenty of scope for comparing what happens in each version.

Who Is Hosting The Traitors Stage Show?

Nick Mohammed hosts The Traitors – Acts of Betrayal in the West End.

Mohammed is particularly familiar to audiences as Nathan Shelley in Ted Lasso, as well as for his comedy work and his Mr Swallow character. He also has a connection to The Traitors already, having competed as a Faithful in the first series of The Celebrity Traitors. He made it through to the final before being eliminated, with Alan Carr ultimately winning the series.

What Can You Expect From The Traitors on Stage?

If you're coming to the West End production after watching the BBC series, expect the familiar ingredients of The Traitors — suspicion, deception, shifting loyalties and difficult decisions — but presented through a completely new theatrical format.

The production is less about recreating the television show and more about exploring what happens when one decision changes everything.

With five possible versions of the story, characters can occupy very different positions depending on who is chosen to betray the others. Someone who appears destined for an early exit in one version could have a completely different journey elsewhere.

The Traitors – Acts of Betrayal Cast

Nick Mohammed is confirmed as the host of The Traitors – Acts of Betrayal.

Further casting is yet to be announced.

Is The Traitors Stage Show Based on the BBC Series?

Yes. The Traitors – Acts of Betrayal is inspired by the BBC series The Traitors and comes from Studio Lambert, the production company behind the UK television show, in partnership with Neal Street Productions.

However, the West End production is not simply a stage recreation of the television format. It uses the concept of the Traitors to tell a new story structured around five possible outcomes.

What Makes The Traitors – Acts of Betrayal Different From the TV Show?

The biggest difference is that the stage production has multiple versions of the story.

The television series follows one group of contestants through a single game. The Traitors – Acts of Betrayal asks what could happen if different people were selected as Traitors.

That creates five possible versions of the story, with the fate of the characters changing depending on the choices made. Saturday performances go one step further by allowing the theatre audience to determine who becomes a Traitor.

The Traitors – Acts of Betrayal Tickets

The Traitors – Acts of Betrayal is heading to the West End in 2027, with previews beginning at the Gillian Lynne Theatre on 11 May. You can book your The Traitors London tickets with us today.