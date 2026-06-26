Spotlight on: Christine Baranski

Best known for MAMMA MIA!, The Good Wife, The Gilded Age and How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

Christine Baranski makes her long-awaited West End debut this autumn in Noël Coward's classic comedy Hay Fever, starring opposite Richard E. Grant. As one of America's most celebrated stage and screen actors prepares to tread the boards in London for the very first time, here's a look back at her remarkable career and some of her most memorable performances.

Who is Christine Baranski?

Christine Baranski is an award-winning American actor whose career has spanned stage, television and film for more than four decades. Renowned for her razor-sharp wit, impeccable comic timing and commanding screen presence, she's become one of Hollywood's most recognisable performers. Whether she's delivering cutting one-liners or stealing the show in a musical, Baranski has a unique ability to make every role unforgettable.

Where have you seen her before?

Christine Baranski has appeared in countless films and television series throughout her career, making her one of those actors everyone recognises, even if they can't quite place where from.

Many audiences know her as the formidable Diane Lockhart in The Good Wife and its spin-off The Good Fight. Others will recognise her as Tanya in the MAMMA MIA! films, where she proved she can belt out an ABBA classic just as effortlessly as she delivers a perfectly timed punchline.

Wasn't she in The Grinch?

Yes! Baranski played Martha May Whovier in How the Grinch Stole Christmas opposite Jim Carrey. Glamorous with an INCREDIBLE dressing gown, Martha May quickly became one of the film's most memorable characters. It's a festive favourite that many audiences revisit every Christmas, and Baranski is a huge part of its enduring charm.

What else have I seen her in?

Baranski's screen credits are packed with iconic performances. She appeared in Chicago as newspaper columnist Mary Sunshine, starred in Cruel Intentions, Into the Woods and A Bad Moms Christmas, and currently delights audiences as Agnes van Rhijn in HBO's lavish period drama The Gilded Age.

Television fans may also remember her Emmy-winning performances in sitcoms including Cybill, while younger viewers may know her distinctive voice from animated favourites and family films.