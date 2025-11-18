Spotlight on: Emma Kingston

Emma Kingston is a British-Argentinian actress and singer who has worked extensively in musical theatre. She earned global recognition when she landed the role of Evita through an international casting search led by Andrew Lloyd Webber himself. Since then, she has continued to take on varied and challenging roles in the West End and on international tours, so there’s no need to cry for her, she’s doing pretty well!

Where have I seen her before?

In 2014, Kingston starred as Vanessa in the original London production of In the Heights, directed by Luke Sheppard with choreography by Drew McOnie. She later appeared alongside Waylon Jacobs in The Last Five Years, bringing vulnerability to the intimate two-person musical. In 2022, she joined the cast of the European premiere of The Band’s Visit at the Donmar Warehouse.

Wasn’t she in Heathers?

Umm, are Corn Nuts the greatest snack in history? Yes! Kingston played Heather Chandler, the leader of the Heathers, at the Other Palace from 2021 to 2022. Her performance captured the sharp wit and commanding presence associated with the character, handling the show’s satirical edge with ease.