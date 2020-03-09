Who won at the 2020 Off-West End Awards? Mar 9, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels The winners of the 2020 Offies have been announced. The biggest winner of the Off-West End Awards this year proved to be Equus, which took home a total of three Offies including the award for Best Director (Ned Bennett) and Best Production. Gemma Barnett also notably took home the award for Best Female Performance in a Play for her one-woman monologue show A Hundred Words for Snow at Trafalgar Studios. Meanwhile, Best New Play was awarded to the Theatre503 production of Ross Willis' Wolfie whilst Best Male Performance in a Play went to Cary Crankson for his performance in Country Music at the Omnibus Theatre. As far as the musical categories are concerned, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes at the Union Theatre and Amour at the Charing Cross Theatre each picked up two prizes with the latter taking home Best New Musical in particular. Read the list of winners in full below.

Pictured: Ethan Kai in the Trafalgar Studios run at Equus.

2020 Off-West End Award winners in full

PLAYS

Plays: Most Promising New Playwright

Dylan Coburn Gray, Citysong , Soho Theatre

Samuel Bailey, Shook, Southwark Playhouse

Zia Ahmed, I Wanna Be Yours, Bush Theatre



Plays: Best New Play

Matilda Ibini, Little Miss Burden, Bunker Theatre

Rose Lewenstein, Cougar, Orange Tree Theatre

Ross Willis, Wolfie, Theatre503

Plays: Best Female in a Supporting Role

Marina Bye, The Lady from the Sea , Coronet Theatre/ Print Room

Patience Tomlinson, Go Bang Your Tambourine, Finborough Theatre

Sheila Atim, Time Is Love, Finborough Theatre



Plays: Best Male in a Supporting Role

Bart Lambert, The House of Yes, The Hope Theatre

Ben Woods, A Christmas Carol, Bridge House Theatre

John Sackville, Go Bang Your Tambourine, Finborough Theatre

Plays: Best Female Performance

Gemma Barnett, A Hundred Words for Snow , Trafalgar Studios 2

Lucy Briggs-Owen, Out of Water, Orange Tree Theatre

Pia Tjelta, The Lady from the Sea, Coronet Theatre/ Print Room

Redd Lily Roche, Box Clever, Bunker Theatre



Plays: Best Male Performance

Cary Crankson, Country Music, Omnibus Theatre

Danny Kirrane, We're Staying Right Here, Park Theatre

Irfan Shamji, The Arrival, Bush Theatre

Kalungi Ssebandeke, Blood Knot, Orange Tree Theatre

Plays: Best Director

Debbie Hannan, Little Miss Burden, Bunker Theatre

Ned Bennett, Equus , English Touring Theatre/ Theatre Royal Stratford East

Tom Littler, All's Well That Ends Well, Jermyn Street Theatre

Tristan Fynn-Aiduenu, Little Baby Jesus, Orange Tree Theatre



Plays: Best Production

Equus, English Touring Theatre/Theatre Royal Stratford East

Shook, Southwark Playhouse

Wolfie, Theatre503

MUSICALS and OPERA

Musicals: Best New Musical

Amour , Charing Cross Theatre

Shida, The Vaults

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Southwark Playhouse



Musicals: Best Female in a Supporting Role

Ashlee Young, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Union Theatre

Claire Machin, Amour, Charing Cross Theatre

Georgie Lovatt, Bare: A Pop Opera, The Vaults

Musicals: Best Male in a Supporting Role

Cedric Neal, The View UpStairs, Soho Theatre

Jerome Pradon, Aspects of Love , Southwark Playhouse

Oliver Savile, Falsettos, The Other Palace



Musicals: Best Female Performance

Abigayle Honeywill, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Union Theatre

Jeannette Bayardelle, Shida, The Vaults

Lauryn Redding, The Hired Man, Queens Theatre Hornchurch

Musicals: Best Male Performance

Bart Lambert, Thrill Me , The Hope Theatre

Jack Reitman, Thrill Me , The Hope Theatre

Keith Ramsay, Preludes, Southwark Playhouse



Musicals: Best Musical Director

Benjamin Cox, Ghost Quartet, Boulevard Theatre

Darren Clarke, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Southwark Playhouse

Jordan Li-Smith, Queen of the Mist, Jack Studio Theatre/ Charing Cross Theatre

Musicals: Best Director

Bill Buckhurst, Ghost Quartet , Boulevard Theatre

Hannah Chissick, Amour, Charing Cross Theatre

Jethro Compton, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Southwark Playhouse



Musicals: Best Production

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Union Theatre

Ghost Quartet, Boulevard Theatre

High Fidelity, Turbine Theatre

Best Opera Production

HMS Pinafore , Charles Court Opera, King's Head Theatre

Partenope, Hampstead Garden Opera, Jacksons Lane

The Elixir of Love, King's Head Theatre

DESIGN

Design: Costume

Adrian Gee, Amour, Charing Cross Theatre

Emily Bestow, 42nd Street, Upstairs at the Gatehouse

Hannah Wolfe, Great Expectations, National Youth Theatre/ Southwark Playhouse

Design: Set

Diego Pitarch, Night of the Living Dead – Live! , Pleasance Theatre

Justin Williams, Whistle Down the Wind, Union Theatre

Lee Newby, The View UpStairs, Soho Theatre

Rachael Ryan, Thrill Me, The Hope Theatre



Design: Sound

Benjamin Grant, The War of the Worlds, New Diorama Theatre

Lex Kosanke, Hunger, Arcola Theatre

Matt Eaton, All's Well That Ends Well, Guildford Bard/ Jermyn Street Theatre

Xana, Blood Knot, Orange Tree Theatre

Design: Lighting

Christopher Nairne, Preludes, Southwark Playhouse

Clancy Flynn, An Act of God, The Vaults

Jessica Hung Han Yun, Equus , English Touring Theatre/ Theatre Royal Stratford East

Nic Farman, Night of the Living Dead – Live!, Pleasance Theatre



Design: Video

Andrzej Goulding, The Unreturning, Theatre Royal Stratford East

Ben Bull, Baby Reindeer, Bush Theatre

Douglas Baker, Moby Dick, Jack Studio Theatre

Special Achievement Award

Mehmet Ergen and Leyla Nazli, Arcola Theatre



Special Award for Artistic Director

Chris Sonnex, Bunker Theatre

Special Award for Producer

Tobi Kyeremateng



CHOREOGRAPHY AND PANTOMIMES

Choreography/ Movement

Oti Mabuse, Ain't Misbehavin' , Southwark Playhouse

Simon Adkins, 42nd Street, Upstairs at the Gatehouse

Zak Nemorin, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Union Theatre

Pantos

Sleeping Beauty , Greenwich Theatre

The Nativity Panto, King's Head Theatre



PRODUCTIONS AT THEATRE FESTIVALS

Voila Europe Fest 2019

Napoli 44, Compagnia Francesca Caprioli

I Will Tell You in a Minute, Nuna Livhaber

We Must Live, The Pushkinettes

Camden Fringe Festival 2019

All the Little Lights , Jane Upton/ Tristan Bates Theatre

Ophelia Rewound, Antigoni Spanou

Red Peter, Grid Theatre

Villain, Interrupted, Dolls in Amber Productions



PEOPLE'S VOTE

Foodie Experience: Park Theatre

Theatre Bar: Arcola Theatre

Facilities: Above the Stag

Most Comfortable: Bush Theatre

Most Welcoming: Chickenshed

Programming Policy: Bunker Theatre

Social Media: Bunker Theatre

Online Info and Booking: Jack Studio Theatre

Programmes: Jack Studio Theatre

PRODUCTIONS FOR YOUNG PEOPLE

Aged 0 to 7

The Polar Bears Go, Go, Go! , Unicorn Theatre

The Bed, Little Angel Theatre

The Paper Dolls, Polka Theatre/ New Wimbledon Studio



Aged 8

The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Iris Theatre

The Canterville Ghost, Unicorn Theatre

Snow White, Chickenshed

Aged 13

Crowded , Half Moon Theatre

Extremism, Theatre Peckham

Easy, Paradox Theatre/ Blue Elephant Theatre



IDEA/ PERFORMANCE PIECE/ ENSEMBLES

IDEA Production (productions which are innovative/ devised/ experiential/ atypical)

Bullet Tongue Reloaded, Big House

Crisis? What Crisis?, Colab Factory

Dear Elizabeth, Gate Theatre

Sex Sex Men Men, Pecs Drag Kings/ Yard Theatre

Performance Piece

Baby Reindeer, Bush Theatre

Queens of Sheba , Battersea Arts Centre

What Girls Are Made Of, Soho Theatre



Company Ensemble

Neck or Nothing, Pleasance Theatre

Operation Mincemeat, New Diorama Theatre

Ubu, Shoreditch Town Hall