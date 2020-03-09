Remaining time: 
    Who won at the 2020 Off-West End Awards?

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    The winners of the 2020 Offies have been announced.

    The biggest winner of the Off-West End Awards this year proved to be Equus, which took home a total of three Offies including the award for Best Director (Ned Bennett) and Best Production. Gemma Barnett also notably took home the award for Best Female Performance in a Play for her one-woman monologue show A Hundred Words for Snow at Trafalgar Studios. Meanwhile, Best New Play was awarded to the Theatre503 production of Ross Willis' Wolfie whilst Best Male Performance in a Play went to Cary Crankson for his performance in Country Music at the Omnibus Theatre.

    As far as the musical categories are concerned, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes at the Union Theatre and Amour at the Charing Cross Theatre each picked up two prizes with the latter taking home Best New Musical in particular. 

    Read the list of winners in full below.

    Pictured: Ethan Kai in the Trafalgar Studios run at Equus.

    2020 Off-West End Award winners in full

    PLAYS

    Plays: Most Promising New Playwright
    Dylan Coburn Gray, Citysong,     Soho Theatre
    Samuel Bailey, Shook, Southwark Playhouse
    Zia Ahmed, I Wanna Be Yours,     Bush Theatre


    Plays: Best New Play
    Matilda Ibini, Little Miss Burden, Bunker Theatre
    Rose Lewenstein, Cougar, Orange Tree Theatre
    Ross Willis, Wolfie, Theatre503

    Plays: Best Female in a Supporting Role
    Marina Bye, The Lady from the Sea,     Coronet Theatre/ Print Room
    Patience Tomlinson, Go Bang Your Tambourine, Finborough Theatre
    Sheila Atim, Time Is Love, Finborough Theatre


    Plays: Best Male in a Supporting Role
    Bart Lambert, The House of Yes, The Hope Theatre
    Ben Woods, A Christmas Carol, Bridge House Theatre
    John Sackville, Go Bang Your Tambourine, Finborough Theatre

    Plays: Best Female Performance
    Gemma Barnett, A Hundred Words for Snow, Trafalgar Studios 2
    Lucy Briggs-Owen, Out of Water, Orange Tree Theatre
    Pia Tjelta, The Lady from the Sea, Coronet Theatre/ Print Room
    Redd Lily Roche, Box Clever, Bunker Theatre


    Plays: Best Male Performance
    Cary Crankson, Country Music, Omnibus Theatre
    Danny Kirrane, We're Staying Right Here,     Park Theatre
    Irfan Shamji, The Arrival, Bush Theatre
    Kalungi Ssebandeke, Blood Knot, Orange Tree Theatre

    Plays: Best Director
    Debbie Hannan, Little Miss Burden, Bunker Theatre
    Ned Bennett, Equus, English Touring Theatre/Theatre Royal Stratford East
    Tom Littler, All's Well That Ends Well, Jermyn Street Theatre
    Tristan Fynn-Aiduenu, Little Baby Jesus, Orange Tree Theatre


    Plays: Best Production
    Equus, English Touring Theatre/Theatre Royal Stratford East
    Shook, Southwark Playhouse
    Wolfie, Theatre503

    MUSICALS and OPERA

    Musicals: Best New Musical
    Amour, Charing Cross Theatre
    Shida, The Vaults
    The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Southwark Playhouse


    Musicals: Best Female in a Supporting Role
    Ashlee Young, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Union Theatre
    Claire Machin, Amour, Charing Cross Theatre
    Georgie Lovatt, Bare: A Pop Opera, The Vaults

    Musicals: Best Male in a Supporting Role
    Cedric Neal, The View UpStairs, Soho Theatre
    Jerome Pradon, Aspects of Love, Southwark Playhouse
    Oliver Savile, Falsettos,     The Other Palace


    Musicals: Best Female Performance
    Abigayle Honeywill, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Union Theatre
    Jeannette Bayardelle, Shida, The Vaults
    Lauryn Redding, The Hired Man, Queens Theatre Hornchurch

    Musicals: Best Male Performance
    Bart Lambert, Thrill Me, The Hope Theatre
    Jack Reitman, Thrill Me, The Hope Theatre
    Keith Ramsay, Preludes, Southwark Playhouse


    Musicals: Best Musical Director
    Benjamin Cox, Ghost Quartet,     Boulevard Theatre
    Darren Clarke, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Southwark Playhouse
    Jordan Li-Smith, Queen of the Mist, Jack Studio Theatre/ Charing Cross Theatre

    Musicals: Best Director
    Bill Buckhurst, Ghost Quartet, Boulevard Theatre
    Hannah Chissick, Amour, Charing Cross Theatre
    Jethro Compton, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Southwark Playhouse


    Musicals: Best Production
    Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Union Theatre
    Ghost Quartet, Boulevard Theatre
    High Fidelity, Turbine Theatre

    Best Opera Production
    HMS Pinafore, Charles Court Opera, King's Head Theatre
    Partenope, Hampstead Garden Opera, Jacksons Lane
    The Elixir of Love, King's Head Theatre

    DESIGN

    Design: Costume
    Adrian Gee, Amour, Charing Cross Theatre
    Emily Bestow, 42nd Street, Upstairs at the Gatehouse
    Hannah Wolfe, Great Expectations, National Youth Theatre/ Southwark Playhouse

    Design: Set
    Diego Pitarch, Night of the Living Dead – Live!, Pleasance Theatre
    Justin Williams, Whistle Down the Wind, Union Theatre
    Lee Newby, The View UpStairs, Soho Theatre
    Rachael Ryan, Thrill Me, The Hope Theatre


    Design: Sound
    Benjamin Grant, The War of the Worlds, New Diorama Theatre
    Lex Kosanke, Hunger,     Arcola Theatre
    Matt Eaton, All's Well That Ends Well, Guildford Bard/ Jermyn Street Theatre
    Xana, Blood Knot, Orange Tree Theatre

    Design: Lighting
    Christopher Nairne, Preludes, Southwark Playhouse
    Clancy Flynn, An Act of God, The Vaults
    Jessica Hung Han Yun, Equus, English Touring Theatre/ Theatre Royal Stratford East
    Nic Farman, Night of the Living Dead – Live!, Pleasance Theatre


    Design: Video
    Andrzej Goulding, The Unreturning, Theatre Royal Stratford East
    Ben Bull, Baby Reindeer, Bush Theatre
    Douglas Baker, Moby Dick, Jack Studio Theatre

    Special Achievement Award
    Mehmet Ergen and Leyla Nazli, Arcola Theatre


    Special Award for Artistic Director
    Chris Sonnex, Bunker Theatre

    Special Award for Producer
    Tobi Kyeremateng


    CHOREOGRAPHY AND PANTOMIMES

    Choreography/ Movement
    Oti Mabuse, Ain't Misbehavin' , Southwark Playhouse
    Simon Adkins, 42nd Street, Upstairs at the Gatehouse
    Zak Nemorin, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Union Theatre

    Pantos
    Sleeping Beauty, Greenwich Theatre
    The Nativity Panto, King's Head Theatre


    PRODUCTIONS AT THEATRE FESTIVALS

    Voila Europe Fest 2019
    Napoli 44, Compagnia Francesca Caprioli
    I Will Tell You in a Minute, Nuna Livhaber
    We Must Live, The Pushkinettes

    Camden Fringe Festival 2019
    All the Little Lights, Jane Upton/ Tristan Bates Theatre
    Ophelia Rewound, Antigoni Spanou
    Red Peter, Grid Theatre
    Villain, Interrupted, Dolls in Amber Productions


    PEOPLE'S VOTE

    Foodie Experience: Park Theatre
    Theatre Bar: Arcola Theatre
    Facilities: Above the Stag
    Most Comfortable: Bush Theatre
    Most Welcoming: Chickenshed
    Programming Policy: Bunker Theatre
    Social Media: Bunker Theatre
    Online Info and Booking: Jack Studio Theatre
    Programmes: Jack Studio Theatre

    PRODUCTIONS FOR YOUNG PEOPLE

    Aged 0 to 7
    The Polar Bears Go, Go, Go!, Unicorn Theatre
    The Bed, Little Angel Theatre
    The Paper Dolls, Polka Theatre/ New Wimbledon Studio


    Aged 8
    The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Iris Theatre
    The Canterville Ghost, Unicorn Theatre
    Snow White, Chickenshed

    Aged 13
    Crowded, Half Moon Theatre
    Extremism, Theatre Peckham
    Easy, Paradox Theatre/ Blue Elephant Theatre


    IDEA/ PERFORMANCE PIECE/ ENSEMBLES

    IDEA Production (productions which are innovative/ devised/ experiential/ atypical)
    Bullet Tongue Reloaded, Big House
    Crisis? What Crisis?, Colab Factory
    Dear Elizabeth, Gate Theatre
    Sex Sex Men Men, Pecs Drag Kings/ Yard Theatre

    Performance Piece
    Baby Reindeer, Bush Theatre
    Queens of Sheba, Battersea Arts Centre
    What Girls Are Made Of, Soho Theatre


    Company Ensemble
    Neck or Nothing, Pleasance Theatre
    Operation Mincemeat, New Diorama Theatre
    Ubu, Shoreditch Town Hall

    Performance Ensemble
    Dinomania, New Diorama Theatre – Janet Etuk, Hamish MacDougall, Sophie Steer, Harriet Webb
    Ghost Quartet, Boulevard Theatre – Carly Bawden, Niccolò Curradi, Maimuna Memon, Zubin Varla
    Little Baby Jesus, Orange Tree Theatre – Anyebe Godwin, Rachel Nwokoro, Khai Shaw
    The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Southwark Playhouse – Matt Burns, Rosalind Ford, Joey Hickman, Philippa Hogg, James Marlowe
    Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
    By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

