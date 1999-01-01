Menu
London Theatres Arcola Theatre
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish
    Wishlist Profile settings Order history Sign out

    Arcola Theatre

    What's on at Arcola Theatre

    Arcola Theatre Seating Plan

    Getting the best seats at Arcola Theatre

    We recommend trying our interactive seating plan where you can choose a particular seat and get more information about restricted views, etc.

    Getting to the Arcola Theatre

    Arcola is just 2 minutes’ walk from both Dalston Kingsland and Dalston Junction stations, on the London Overground.

    • 5 minutes by train from Highbury & Islington (connecting with Victoria line).
    • 10 minutes by train from Whitechapel(connecting with District and Hammersmith and City lines).
    • 10 minutes by train from Stratford(connecting with CentralJubileeDLR lines and National Rail).

    Arcola is a 5-minute bus ride away from Hackney Downs station (10 minutes from Liverpool Street, connecting with CentralCircleHammersmith and City and Metropolitan lines).

     

    Arcola is served by the following bus routes:

    • 149 from London Bridge or Edmonton Green.
    • 242 from Tottenham Court Road via Liverpool Street or Hackney Central.
    • 6 or 243 from Old Street or Wood Green.
    • 38 or 56 from Angel or Clapton Pond Roundabout/Lea Bridge Road.
    • 30 or 277 from Highbury and Islington.

    Visiting Arcola Theatre

    Sign in to London Theatre Direct

    Close Close this window

    We use cookies