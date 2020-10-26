Who won at the 2020 Olivier Awards?
| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
The full list of winners for this year's Olivier Awards has now been unveiled, with big winners of the night including actors and creatives from both new and old West End favourites alike, including & Juliet, Mary Poppins, and more. Find out who won below.
2020 Olivier Award winners revealed!
Noted choreographer Matthew Bourne took home his sixth Olivier Award of all time last night for his work on Mary Poppins The Musical alongside Stephen Mear. Bourne has now been awarded more Olivier Awards than any other person. The staged Disney musical also won Best Set Design for Bob Crowley.
In the musical and acting categories, Miriam-Teak Lee notably picked up a win for her titular role in & Juliet while Andrew Scott and Sharon D Clarke took home awards for their acclaimed performances in Present Laughter and Death of a Salesman respectively.
Lee's co-stars in & Juliet also didn't leave empty-handed, picking up top prizes for their best-supporting roles in the production, which is set to recommence performances at the Shaftesbury Theatre as soon as it becomes possible.
Check out the list of winners in full below.
2020 Olivier Award winners in full
Best New Play
Leopoldstadt, Wyndham's Theatre
Best New Musical
Dear Evan Hansen, Noël Coward Theatre
Best Director
Miranda Cromwell and Marianne Elliott, Death Of A Salesman, Young Vic and Piccadilly Theatre
Best Play Revival
Cyrano de Bergerac, Playhouse Theatre
Best Musical Revival
Fiddler on the Roof, Playhouse Theatre
Best Actress in a Play
Sharon D Clarke, Death Of A Salesman, Young Vic and Piccadilly Theatre
Best Actor in a Play
Andrew Scott, Present Laughter, The Old Vic
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Play
Indira Varma, Present Laughter, The Old Vic
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Play
Adrian Scarborough, Leopoldstadt, Wyndham's Theatre
Best Actress in a Musical
Miriam-Teak Lee, & Juliet, Shaftesbury Theatre
Best Actor in a Musical
Sam Tutty, Dear Evan Hansen, Noël Coward Theatre
Best Supporting Actress in a Musical
Cassidy Janson, & Juliet, Shaftesbury Theatre
Best Supporting Actor in a Musical
David Bedella, & Juliet, Shaftesbury Theatre
Best Theatre Choreographer
Matthew Bourne and Stephen Mear for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre
Best Original Score or New Orchestration
Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, orchestration by Alex Lacamoire, Dear Evan Hansen, Noël Coward Theatre
Best New Dance Production
Ingoma by Mthuthuzeli November for Ballet Black at Royal Opera House - Linbury Theatre
Outstanding Achievement in Dance
Sara Baras for her choreography and performance in Ballet Flamenco – Sombras at Sadler's Wells
Best Entertainment or Comedy Play
Emilia, Vaudeville Theatre
Best Family Show
The Worst Witch at Vaudeville Theatre
Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre
Baby Reindeer, Bush Theatre
Best Lighting Design
Paule Constable, The Ocean At The End Of The Lane, National Theatre – Dorfman
Best Sound Design
Emma Laxton, Emilia, Vaudeville Theatre
Best Costume Design
Joanna Scotcher, Emilia, Vaudeville Theatre
Best Set Design
Bob Crowley, Mary Poppins, Prince Edward Theatre
Best New Opera Production
Billy Budd, Royal Opera House
Outstanding Achievement in Opera
The Children's Ensemble for their performance in Noye's Fludde at Theatre Royal Stratford East