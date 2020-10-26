Who won at the 2020 Olivier Awards?

The full list of winners for this year's Olivier Awards has now been unveiled, with big winners of the night including actors and creatives from both new and old West End favourites alike, including & JulietMary Poppins, and more. Find out who won below.

Noted choreographer Matthew Bourne took home his sixth Olivier Award of all time last night for his work on Mary Poppins The Musical alongside Stephen Mear. Bourne has now been awarded more Olivier Awards than any other person. The staged Disney musical also won Best Set Design for Bob Crowley.

In the musical and acting categories, Miriam-Teak Lee notably picked up a win for her titular role in & Juliet while Andrew Scott and Sharon D Clarke took home awards for their acclaimed performances in Present Laughter and Death of a Salesman respectively.

Lee's co-stars in & Juliet also didn't leave empty-handed, picking up top prizes for their best-supporting roles in the production, which is set to recommence performances at the Shaftesbury Theatre as soon as it becomes possible.

Check out the list of winners in full below.

2020 Olivier Award winners in full

Best New Play
Leopoldstadt, Wyndham's Theatre

Best New Musical
Dear Evan Hansen, Noël Coward Theatre

Best Director
Miranda Cromwell and Marianne Elliott, Death Of A Salesman, Young Vic and Piccadilly Theatre

Best Play Revival
Cyrano de Bergerac, Playhouse Theatre

Best Musical Revival
Fiddler on the Roof, Playhouse Theatre

Best Actress in a Play
Sharon D Clarke, Death Of A Salesman, Young Vic and Piccadilly Theatre

Best Actor in a Play
Andrew Scott, Present Laughter, The Old Vic

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Play
Indira Varma, Present Laughter, The Old Vic

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Play
Adrian Scarborough, Leopoldstadt, Wyndham's Theatre

Best Actress in a Musical
Miriam-Teak Lee, & Juliet, Shaftesbury Theatre

Best Actor in a Musical
Sam Tutty, Dear Evan Hansen, Noël Coward Theatre

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical
Cassidy Janson, & Juliet, Shaftesbury Theatre

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical
David Bedella, & Juliet, Shaftesbury Theatre

Best Theatre Choreographer
Matthew Bourne and Stephen Mear for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre

Best Original Score or New Orchestration
Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, orchestration by Alex Lacamoire, Dear Evan Hansen, Noël Coward Theatre

Best New Dance Production
Ingoma by Mthuthuzeli November for Ballet Black at Royal Opera House - Linbury Theatre

Outstanding Achievement in Dance
Sara Baras for her choreography and performance in Ballet Flamenco – Sombras at Sadler's Wells

Best Entertainment or Comedy Play
Emilia, Vaudeville Theatre

Best Family Show
The Worst Witch at Vaudeville Theatre

Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre
Baby Reindeer, Bush Theatre

Best Lighting Design
Paule Constable, The Ocean At The End Of The Lane, National Theatre – Dorfman

Best Sound Design
Emma Laxton, Emilia, Vaudeville Theatre

Best Costume Design
Joanna Scotcher, Emilia, Vaudeville Theatre

Best Set Design
Bob Crowley, Mary Poppins, Prince Edward Theatre

Best New Opera Production
Billy Budd, Royal Opera House

Outstanding Achievement in Opera
The Children's Ensemble for their performance in Noye's Fludde at Theatre Royal Stratford East

