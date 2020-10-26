Who won at the 2020 Olivier Awards? Oct 26, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels The full list of winners for this year's Olivier Awards has now been unveiled, with big winners of the night including actors and creatives from both new and old West End favourites alike, including & Juliet, Mary Poppins, and more. Find out who won below.

Miriam-Teak Lee among the winners at this year's Olivier Awards.

2020 Olivier Award winners revealed!

Noted choreographer Matthew Bourne took home his sixth Olivier Award of all time last night for his work on Mary Poppins The Musical alongside Stephen Mear. Bourne has now been awarded more Olivier Awards than any other person. The staged Disney musical also won Best Set Design for Bob Crowley.

In the musical and acting categories, Miriam-Teak Lee notably picked up a win for her titular role in & Juliet while Andrew Scott and Sharon D Clarke took home awards for their acclaimed performances in Present Laughter and Death of a Salesman respectively.

Lee's co-stars in & Juliet also didn't leave empty-handed, picking up top prizes for their best-supporting roles in the production, which is set to recommence performances at the Shaftesbury Theatre as soon as it becomes possible.

Check out the list of winners in full below.

2020 Olivier Award winners in full

Best New Play

Leopoldstadt, Wyndham's Theatre

Best New Musical

Dear Evan Hansen, Noël Coward Theatre

Best Director

Miranda Cromwell and Marianne Elliott, Death Of A Salesman, Young Vic and Piccadilly Theatre

Best Play Revival

Cyrano de Bergerac, Playhouse Theatre

Best Musical Revival

Fiddler on the Roof, Playhouse Theatre

Best Actress in a Play

Sharon D Clarke, Death Of A Salesman, Young Vic and Piccadilly Theatre

Best Actor in a Play

Andrew Scott, Present Laughter, The Old Vic

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Play

Indira Varma, Present Laughter, The Old Vic

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Play

Adrian Scarborough, Leopoldstadt, Wyndham's Theatre

Best Actress in a Musical

Miriam-Teak Lee, & Juliet, Shaftesbury Theatre

Best Actor in a Musical

Sam Tutty, Dear Evan Hansen, Noël Coward Theatre

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical

Cassidy Janson, & Juliet, Shaftesbury Theatre

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical

David Bedella, & Juliet, Shaftesbury Theatre

Best Theatre Choreographer

Matthew Bourne and Stephen Mear for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre

Best Original Score or New Orchestration

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, orchestration by Alex Lacamoire, Dear Evan Hansen, Noël Coward Theatre

Best New Dance Production

Ingoma by Mthuthuzeli November for Ballet Black at Royal Opera House - Linbury Theatre

Outstanding Achievement in Dance

Sara Baras for her choreography and performance in Ballet Flamenco – Sombras at Sadler's Wells

Best Entertainment or Comedy Play

Emilia, Vaudeville Theatre

Best Family Show

The Worst Witch at Vaudeville Theatre

Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre

Baby Reindeer, Bush Theatre

Best Lighting Design

Paule Constable, The Ocean At The End Of The Lane, National Theatre – Dorfman

Best Sound Design

Emma Laxton, Emilia, Vaudeville Theatre

Best Costume Design

Joanna Scotcher, Emilia, Vaudeville Theatre

Best Set Design

Bob Crowley, Mary Poppins, Prince Edward Theatre

Best New Opera Production

Billy Budd, Royal Opera House

Outstanding Achievement in Opera

The Children's Ensemble for their performance in Noye's Fludde at Theatre Royal Stratford East