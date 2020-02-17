Menu
    Opera Undone Tickets at the Trafalgar Studios 2, London

    Opera Undone

    Get your tickets for Opera Undone Tosca & La bohème. The future of Opera starts here.

    12 customer reviews

    Important information

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    2 hr 20min (including interval)
    Performance dates
    5 February - 7 March 2020.

    Opera Undone Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (12 customer reviews)

    Simon Tooley

    24 hours ago

    The Opera Undone performance was ok and something different to experience but don't think I'll be rushing to buy another ticket for this event.

    Warren Browning

    2 days ago

    Wasn’t to sure when booking this but we had the most amazing time. My partner ended up as part of the show which made her evening. Something to put on her resume.

    Opera Undone news

    First Look: Opera Undone Tosca/La bohème production shots 12/2/2020, 5.10pm
    First Look: Opera Undone Tosca & La bohème in rehearsal 31/1/2020, 4.30pm

