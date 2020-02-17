Opera Undone tickets now available for the now available for the Trafalgar Studios premiere!

Opera Undone: Tosca & La bohème

The Olivier Award-nominated producers who brought you 2017's 5-star smash hit production of La bohème are ready to present a brand new masterpiece. This Puccini double-bill Opera Undone: Tosca & La bohème promises to serve up the works of this master in a way that has never been done before.

The future of Opera starts here

Each of these operas has been Radically distilled to bring you a concentrated sixty-minute adaptation of each story, all sung in English. This revolutionary new production promises to tear up the opera rule book and bring this art form to a whole new generation.

Experience two gripping tales of love, heartbreak and deception presented in a completely revolutionary way. This evening will be suitable for a diverse audience, those who are newcomers in the world of opera, and diehard fans alike. Put aside your preconceived notions of what opera looks like and who enjoys it and make your way down to the West End’s Trafalgar Studios for a completely unique presentation of this accessible and intriguing double bill.

Opera Undone comes to the West End's Trafalgar Studios for a limited 1-month run from 5 February to 7 March 2020.