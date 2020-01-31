First Look: Opera Undone Tosca & La bohème in rehearsal Jan 31, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Full casting has been announced for the King's Head Theatre's double bill of Puccini pieces entitled Opera Undone: Tosca and La boheme, which is set to run at Trafalgar Studios 2 from 5 February until 7 March 2020 with press night scheduled for Tuesday, 11 February 2020. Check out images of Opera Undone cast members in rehearsals in our gallery below.

Full cast of Opera Undone at Trafalgar Studios announced!

The West End cast of Opera Undone: Tosca & La bohème is set to star Honey Rouhani and Fiona Finsbury, who share the roles of Musetta (Melissa) and Tosca. They are joined by Roberto Barbaro, Roger Paterson, and Philip Lee who share the roles of Cavaradossi, Mimi (Luca), and Rodolfo (Rod). The cast is completed by Hugo Herman Wilson and Michael Georgiou who share the roles of Marcello (Marcus) and Scarpia.

The cast members are announced by the same Olivier Award-nominated producers behind 2017's La boheme. The production is directed by King's Head Theatre Artistic Director Adam Spreadbury-Maher and features musical direction by David Eaton, design by Amanda Mascarenhas, and lighting design by Nic Farman. ​

The double bill is produced by King’s Head Theatre, Making Productions, RGM Productions and Suzanne Jones in association with DeVere Productions.

About the Opera Undone cast; stage and opera credits

Fiona Finsbury: contemporary operas The Orphans of Koombu and The Path to Heaven (Buxton Opera House); The Phantom of the Opera (Her Majesty’s Theatre); La bohème (Hampstead Garden Opera); L'italiana in Algeri (Mananan Opera Festival).

Honey Rouhani: Hhumann X (St Lukes/London Fashion Week); Così fan tutte (Dulwich Opera UK tour); The Phantom of the Opera (London Musical Theatre Opera); Love and Peace Quotes (Barbican Centre); La Traviata (Orion Orchestra); Olivier Award-nominated La bohème (King’s Head Theatre/Trafalgar Studios).

Roberto Barbaro: Young Artist Programme participant at the National Opera Studio; Peter Grimes (Scottish Opera); Così fan tutte (English National Opera Orchestra); Lucia di Lammermoor (Welsh National Opera); A Fantastic Bohemian (Grimeborn Festival); Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg (Fulham Opera).

Philip Lee: The Yeomen of the Guard (The National Gilbert and Sullivan Opera Company); La Traviata (Soho Theatre/Tour) The Mikado and Ruddigore (Charles Court Opera); Carousel (Barbican); Do I Hear a Waltz (Park Theatre); La bohème (Soho and Charing Cross Theatres).

Roger Paterson: Carmen, Tosca (King’s Head Theatre); La Traviata (Longborough Festival Opera); La bohème (King’s Head Theatre/Trafalgar Studios); Mozart and Salieri (Time Zone Theatre); Cavalleria Rusticana (Kentish Opera).

Michael Georgiou: The Magic Flute (Athens Conservatoire); Aiolos – L’Egisto (Athens Conservatoire); A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Murchison Performing Arts Centre); Our Town (Murchison Performing Arts Centre); Pimpinone (Aigina International Festival of Music); Tosca and La Traviata (King’s Head Theatre); Die Fledermaus (Wilton’s Music Hall).

Hugo Herman Wilson, Alvarez Young Artist with the Garsington Opera: Scoring a Century and Don Giovanni (British Youth Opera); Czech opera The Battered Bride (Garsington Opera); The Lighthouse and Acis and Galatea (Royal College of Music); The Messiah (Nevill Holt Opera).

About Opera Undone and the King's Head Theatre programme

Opera Undone represents a new breed of opera programming for the King's Head Theatre in which world-renowned operas are radically reimagined in a vivacious 60-minute format sung entirely in the English language. The imaginative new form tears the opera rulebook to shreds to offer something completely different to a whole new generation of attendees; whether they be newcomers to opera or die-hard opera fans, they'll be able to enjoy an unforgettable night of two captivating tales of love, deception, and heartbreak as they've never seen or heard them before!

What is the La boheme opera about?

La bohème is a fresh and thorough new take on relationships, addiction and co-dependency set in London’s hipstery Peckham neighbourhood. On-again, off-again couple Marcello (Marcus) and Musetta (Melissa) must navigate the complex emotions arising from a polyamorous relationship, whilst flatmate Rodolfo’s (Rod) insatiable appetite on Grindr is disturbed when he meets the gorgeous and mystifying Mimi (Luca).

What is the Tosca opera about?

Tosca is a high-voltage love story of abuse and lies set in New York City in the 1940s. In the City That Never Sleeps, an all-powerful mob boss with media connections sets his eyes on a lounge singer, seeking to destroy her relationship with an emerging cartoon animator for his own evil and disturbing purposes.

