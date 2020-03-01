What’s Closing in London Theatre this month? (March 2020) Mar 1, 2020 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali (Updated on Mar 5, 2020) February came to a close almost as quick as it began, and we venture into a new month yet again, which as always means some productions will end their adventures here in London. Some will shut their doors for good and some continue on. The month kicks off with the closing of School of Rock at the West End’s Gillian Lynne Theatre; meaning we just get to stick it to the man one last time before this beloved family show leaves London. Read below to see what else will be closing in London theatre this month.

Opera Undone: Tosca & La Boheme at London's Trafalgar Studios

Opera Undone (closes 7 March)

Opera Undone’s new double-bill had people flocking to see what the Olivier Award-nominated producers are presenting following their 2017 smash-hit La Boheme that reaped in the 5-star reviews. Their new show Opera Undone: Tosca & La Boheme gives you not one but two gripping tales of love – each part 60 minutes of thrilling mastery. This revolutionary new production has ripped up the rule book and presents opera in a whole new way. If you can’t bring the next generation to opera, then bring the opera to the next generation! This is not to be missed, so be sure to book up those last available tickets and head to London’s Trafalgar Studios to catch the remaining few performances.

Message In A Bottle (closes 21 March)

With choreography from the genius that is Kate Prince (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie and Some Like It Hip-Hop) and set to the music from the world-renowned discography of the legend that is Sting, there’s no surprise that Message In A Bottle has been a hit here in London. Featuring the winner of Sky 1’s Got To Dance (2013) Luke McFarlane and incredible dancers from ZooNation: The Kate Prince Company, this production showcases the best of the best. A gripping tale is told through the exquisite choreography, brilliant songs and projections. Message In A Bottle includes songs from 17-time Grammy Award-winning artist Sting such as ‘Roxanne’, ‘Every Breath You Take’, ‘Walking on the Moon’, ‘Every Little Thing She Does is Magic’ and ‘Shape of my Heart’. The world premiere is almost at the end of its run and you’ll want to be sure to book your tickets whilst you can as this show is unmissable!

Endgame (closes 28 March)

Endgame was revived especially for the Old Vic’s illustrious fifth season, and with the combination of it being one of Beckett’s greatest considered plays and a star-studded cast, it’s understandable why people have been flocking to the renowned theatre. Starring Daniel Radcliffe and Alan Cumming, the Old Vic present a double bill of Endgame and Rough for Trade II, a short play by Beckett, tickets are an absolute must. You have just under a month to catch this gripping production but be sure to act quick, as time is ticking away, and tickets are selling fast! Book by 9 March to save up to £52!

Kunene and the King (closes 28 March)

Kunene and the King had two sell-out runs in two different continents before transferring to the West End’s Ambassadors Theatre for just a 9-week run, which is almost at an end! Presented by the Royal Shakespeare Company, the production has made a name for itself already and has been dazzling London theatregoers. The play follows the story of two men who come together and despite being from the same country but two different worlds, discover a shared passion for Shakespeare. Don’t miss out on seeing Kunene and the King in London and book your tickets whilst you still can!

Also closing in March 2020…

Luisa Miller closes at the London Coliseum on 6 March 2020.

Collapsible closes at Bush Theatre on 14 March 2020.

La Cage aux Folles closes at Park Theatre on 21 March 2020.

Pass Over closes at the Kiln Theatre on 21 March 2020.

The High Table closes at Bush Theatre on 21 March 2020.