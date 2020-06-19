Menu
Sucker Punch
    Sucker Punch Tickets at the Theatre Royal Stratford East, London

    Sucker Punch

    The rock 'em, sock 'em revival of Sucker Punch is set to open at the Stratford East in summer 2020.

    Important information

    Child policy
    Suitable for ages 14+
    Running time
    1hr 30min (no interval)
    Performance dates
    19 June – 25 July 2020
    Content
    This production contains strong language and violence. Recommended for ages 14+.
    Access
    A BSL performance will be held on Thursday, 16 July at 7.30pm. A captioned performance will be held on Friday, 17 July at 7.30pm. An audio described performance will be held on Saturday, 18 July at 2.30pm.

    NO BOOKING FEES

    Valid for all performances.

    Sucker Punch news

