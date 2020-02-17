Menu
Plays A Taste of Honey
    Offer A Taste of Honey Tickets at the Trafalgar Studios, London

    A Taste of Honey

    The groundbreaking play by Shelagh Delaney returns to London's West End after 60 years!

    127 customer reviews

    Important information

    Child policy
    Recommended for ages 13+
    Running time
    2hr 15min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    5 December 2019 - 29 February 2020
    Content
    Contains smoking of non-nicotine e-cigarettes and e-cigars.
    Access
    There will be a Captioned Performance Tuesday 14 Jan 2020 19:30. There will also be an Audio-Described Performance Saturday 8 February 2020 14:30 with a Touch Tour at 1pm.

    A Taste of Honey Customer Reviews

    4 / 5 (127 customer reviews)

    Dear Miss Patterson

    24 hours ago

    Loved the show. Hated the seats. Way too cramped which made us all very uncomfortable and hot. Spoiled the experience.

    Professor Margaret Ross

    1 day ago

    Totally absorbing. Excellent acting. Impressed with how the author dealt with the complex issues of family breakdown, single motherhood, gender and ethnic prejudice. Sitting though uncomfortable...

    A Taste of Honey news

    London Theatre Review: Shelagh Delaney's A Taste of Honey at Trafalgar 15/1/2020, 2.30pm
    Exclusive Q&A with Jodie Prenger from A Taste of Honey 16/12/2019, 3pm
    London Theatre Review: A Taste of Honey at Trafalgar Studios 11/12/2019, 4pm
    Q&A with Jodie Prenger from A Taste of Honey 22/10/2019, 4pm

