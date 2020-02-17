A Taste of Honey tickets for Trafalgar Studios run on sale now!

After six long decades, this highly innovative British classic written in 1958 by then-19-year-old Shelagh Delaney is set to return to the West End for a sugary sweet winter season at London's Trafalgar Studios.

Having first premiered over 60 years ago at the fringe venue Theatre Royal Stratford East, A Taste of Honey later transferred to the much larger West End Wyndham's Theatre in February 1959 where it enjoyed a warm reception. Following the play's film adaptation in 1961 that starred Dora Bryan, A Taste of Honey hasn't graced the UK stage since... until now! Having just been revived, the new production of an old classic recently opened at the Salford Lowry where it has received a fleet of five-star reviews and overwhelming praise. Delaney's debut play is now set to transfer to the West End just in time for Christmas!



What is A Taste of Honey about?

"It's crazy - just a bit of lust and love and that's all it takes. We don't beg for life, we have it thrown at us."

After Jo's mother leaves her behind to be with a car salesman, the angsty teenager goes out with a sailor named Jimmie, who has asked for her hand in marriage before he heads for the open seas. An art student named Geof becomer Jo's new roommate, who takes on a parenting role until he mistakenly calls for Helen and their unusual setup falls apart.

Who is starring in A Taste of Honey at Trafalgar Studios?

The A Taste of Honey West End cast is led by Jodie Prenger (One Man, Two Guvnors, Oliver!) in the role of Helen. Prenger is joined by Gemma Dobson as Jo, Durone Stokes as Jimmie, Stuart Thompson as Geof, and Tom Varey as Peter.

The cast is completed by Liam Bessell as understudy for Peter and Geof, Katy Clayton as understudy for Jo, and Claire Eden as understudy for Helen.

Who is on the creative team for A Taste of Honey?

The creative team for the West End run of A Taste of Honey features director Bijan Sheibani, music director David O'Brien, music creator Benajmin Kwasi Burrell, lighting designer Paul Anderson, set and costume designer Hildegard Bechtler, movement director Aline David, sound designer Ian Dickinson for Autograph, and voice and dialect coach Joel Trill.

The show's musicians include George Bird on the drums, Alex Davis on double bass, and music director David O'Brien on the keyboards.

Why see A Taste of Honey at Trafalgar Studios?

The forthcoming Trafalgar Studios run of A Taste of Honey features incredible new compositions influenced by jazz, blues, and soul music, all original creations by Benjamin Kwasi Burrell. This incredibly exciting music is played for you live by a three-piece band with vocals provided by the cast. Shelagh Delaney's grungy depiction of the lives of the working class in post-war Britain is an exhilarating affair that is not afraid to explore both the strengths and weaknesses of the female spirit in a destitute and sleepless world. Don't miss the long-awaited return of A Taste of Honey! Book your tickets as soon as possible or you may live to regret it!