Kunene and the King comes to London’s Ambassadors Theatre

Following an extremely successful premiere at the Swan Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon and a sell-out run at The Fugard Theatre in Cape Town, South Africa Kunene and the King is making its way to London for a limited 9-week run in early 2020. Tickets for Kunene and the King are expected to sell out so make sure you get your tickets for this incredible play that celebrates the 25th anniversary of the end of apartheid early. Don’t forget to sign up for our mailing list to be notified when tickets for Kunene and the King in London become available.

What is the Kunene and the King story?

This vibrant and funny new play presented by the Royal Shakespeare Company is set in South Africa in 2019, twenty-five years after the first post-apartheid democratic elections. Two men from the same country, but very different worlds come together. Jack Morris (Anthony Sher) is a white South African and famous classical actor who is known for his Shakespearean roles. Lunga Kunene (John Kani) is a black South African and retired nurse.

When John is offered the titular and possibly career-defining lead role in King Lear, he eagerly accepts. But a life-altering cancer diagnosis threatens to derail his plans. When he decides to discharge himself from the hospital, Lunga Kunene becomes his at-home nurse.

Other than their respective ages, the men, on the surface, have little in common. The two men who have had very different lives reflect on a quarter-century of change and when they realise their shared passion for Shakespeare, the two come together in unexpected ways.

Kunene and the King London cast and creatives

Kunene and the King was written by South African actor, activist and playwright John Kani, who stars in the play as Lunga Kunene. Kani has received acclaim as both an actor and playwright. His roles in Sizwe Banzi is Dead and The Island won him, along with Winston Ntshona, the Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play. The plays, which he co-wrote, were also nominated for Best Play that year. In addition to his stage work, Kani has been in numerous television series and in the modern smash-hit films Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther and The Lion King (2019).

Kani is joined onstage by fellow South African actor Anthony Sher who stars as Jack Morris. Similar to his character Sher is an accomplished classical actor known for his Shakespearian roles. The actor is known for his starring roles King Lear and Death of a Salesman. He holds two Olivier Awards for his roles in Richard III and Torch Song Trilogy as well as Stanley. The Broadway transfer of Stanley earned him a Tony Award nomination. The actor has also played in numerous television series and films. A film adaptation of his play, Primo, earned him a BAFTA award.

The Kunene and the King RSC production is directed by Janice Honeyman (Vice Versa, The Tempest) and features live music and vocals from Anna Mudeka.

Tickets to Kunene and the King available through 28 March!

This striking new play has already made a name for itself on two continents. Do not miss your chance to see it when it comes to London for a limited 9-week run from 24 January 2020 - 28 March 2020! Book Kunene and the King tickets early to avoid disappointment and secure the best seats at the best prices.