Plays Kunene and the King
    Kunene and the King Tickets at the Ambassadors Theatre, London

    Kunene and the King

    Anthony Sher and John Kani star in Kunene and the King in London

    34 customer reviews

    Important information

    Running time
    1hr 36min (no interval)
    Performance dates
    24 January 2020 - 28 March 2020
    Content
    This show contains strobe lighting, strong language, and some scenes that audiences may find upsetting.

    Kunene and the King Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (34 customer reviews)

    ninon van der Kroft

    23 hours ago

    Challenging and thought provoking,

    DV

    1 day ago

    An amazing show, worth watching.

    Kunene and the King news

    Kunene and the King Ambassadors Theatre cast announced 7/10/2019, 2.25pm

    Tags:

    Play - DramaHot TicketsContemporaryCritic's ChoiceLimited RunWest End LegendsWest End FavouritesAmbassador Theatre GroupRoyal Shakespeare Company

