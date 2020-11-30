An Evening with Jennifer Saunders Tickets at the Lyric Theatre, London

An Evening with Jennifer Saunders

Jennifer Saunders has a sit-down with actor David O-Reilly for a lovely evening at the Lyric Theatre in London.

Important information

Child policy
To be confirmed.
Running time
1hr 15min (no interval)
Performance dates
Monday, 30 November 2020 at 7.30pm
Content
Parental Advisory: Contains potentially strong language.

Next Available Performances of An Evening with Jennifer Saunders

TODAY is 26th October 2020

November 2020

