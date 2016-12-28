★★★★‘Potted Panto is zany, naughty and deliciously festive fun for all ages… If all pantomime was this enjoyable, they’d have a convert here.’ Whatsonstage ****

Seven classic pantomimes in eighty frenetic minutes! Double Olivier nominees Dan and Jeff return for a third festive season of Potted Panto at the Vaudeville Theatre, hot on the heels of their recent world tour of Potted Potter.



Potted Panto is a madcap ride through the biggest stories and best-loved characters from panto, our dastardly double act dash from rubbing Aladdin’s lamp to roaming the golden streets of Dick Whittington's London. Searching for Cinderella's lost slipper, they try to wake Sleeping Beauty before the giant climbs down Jack's beanstalk to squash Snow White's seven dwarves. It's all unmissable fun, whether you're six or 106.



‘So silly it’s just one long joke… featuring a 3D journey to nowhere but tear-inducing laughter.’ The Guardian



‘The hordes of children fall around with delight at the mixture of sarcasm and slapstick.’ The Times



‘A show full of enjoyably terrible jokes, manic costume changes, buckets of poo and a spirit of anarchic goodwill.’ Telegraph



‘A hoot of a show… Huge fun for five years and upwards.’ Evening Standard

