Potted Panto 2020

Potted Panto makes a highly anticipated return to the Garrick Theatre for Christmas 2020!

Child policy
6+
Running time
1hr 10min (no interval)
Performance dates
Saturday, 5 December 2020 – Sunday, 10 January 2021

Sally Ryan

4 January 17

This was a brilliant show. Very funny. 7 of us aged from 13 to 83 years went to see it and we all enjoyed it. Want to see the other 'Potted' shows now.

MR R PORTER

28 December 16

Very funny and well put together

