Potted Panto returns to the Garrick Theatre for socially distanced run this Christmas!

Award-nominated production of Potted Panto will make an eagerly anticipated comeback this holiday season, it has been announced. Marking the show's 10th anniversary, the new, socially distanced, limited run will open at the Garrick Theatre in early December just in time for Christmas.

Potted Panto set to deck your halls this Christmas!

Get your holly boughs ready! Potted Panto is set to return to the London stage for a new, COVID-secure, 10th-anniversary production! Written by Daniel Clarkson, Richard Hurst, and Jefferson Turner, this hit pantomime will run at the Garrick Theatre in London from 5 December 2020 to 10 January 2021. There's no doubt about it that the hottest Christmas gift this year is tickets to see Potted Panto at the Garrick Theatre. Don't miss it!

What is Potted Panto at London's Garrick Theatre about?

This festive hit sees a cast rush through a series of pantomime clichés in just 70 minutes of pure bliss and classic entertainment. This madcap whirlwind will take you through all the biggest panto tropes and characters you know and love.

Rub lamps with Aladdin and unleash the all-powerful Genie, roam the streets paved with gold in Dick Whittington's London, and make sure Cinderella hauls her fabulous, big behind to the Ball to find her a royal hubby! Whether you're six or 106, Potted Panto 2020 is set to take West End by storm!

Who is starring in the Potted Panto 2020 Garrick Theatre cast?

The Potted Panto 10th Anniversary cast is set to star Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner, who return to the show fresh from the acclaimed world tour and Las Vegas residency of Potted Potter, a Harry Potter parody. Dan and Jeff are joined on stage by fellow co-stars Jacob Jackson and Charlotte Payne.

Potted Panto Garrick Theatre creative team

The tenth-anniversary production of Potted Panto is directed by Richard Hurst and features costume design by Nicky Bunch and Simon Scullion, sound design by Leigh Davies and Tom Lishman, and lighting design by Tim Mascall.

Potted Panto: now COVID-secure, socially distanced, and all that jazz!

As with all performing arts venues operated by Nimax Theatres, capacity for the Garrick Theatre and its production of Potted Panto has been reduced significantly in order to apply with current COVID-19 safety guidelines. Nimax has also paved the way for "See It Safely" with its returning West End favourites The Play That Goes Wrong and SIX set to re-open this autumn!

What the Potted Panto team had to say about the new run

Co-writer and star Daniel Clarkson stated: "So excited to be able to bring pantomime to London this Christmas. Just a few Covid challenges to solve, how will we wake up Sleeping Beauty? How can the seven dwarves bubble together with the six-person rule? How will Jack be able to sell daisy the cow when her bottom has to be socially distanced 1 metre away from her head! But you better believe we will have this figured out by December 5. Oh yes we will!"

Producer James Seabright stated: "I'm delighted to be working with Nica Burns and her brilliant team at Nimax Theatres to bring Dan and Jeff's wonderfully funny show Potted Panto back to the West End, offering London's families the chance to enjoy seven classic pantomime stories in 70 minutes. We've reduced ticket prices since our last season at the Garrick Theatre to make this festive treat as affordable as possible – after all, everyone needs a good laugh this Christmas!"

Potted Panto production history

The panto piece received its West End premiere at London's Vaudeville Theatre ten years ago. The Vaudeville production was nominated for Best Entertainment at the 2011 Olivier Awards. The show has played all across the London, including the Southwark Playhouse last year and a previous, highly successful run at the Garrick Theatre.

Potted Panto Garrick Theatre revival tickets on sale 7 October 2020!

Pantomime has been a staple of British Christmas culture for a long time and this year is no different. Be sure to catch the unmissable 10th-anniversary production of Potted Panto this holiday season and secure the best seats at the best prices as soon as tickets become available!