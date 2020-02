We recommend trying our interactive seating plan where you can choose a particular seat and get more information about restricted views, etc.

Getting to the Battersea Arts Centre

Due to construction works on street parking around Battersea Arts Centre can be difficult to find, using public transportation is suggested. BAC is a 7 minute walk from the Clapham Junction train station. The Battersea Arts Cenre can also be reached by the 345, 77, 87 and 156 bus routes which all stop at Lavender Hill across from the BSC. You can also meet the 345 bus at the Clapham Common (Northern line) tube station and the Stockwell (Victoria line) tube station.