A Doll's House

Jessica Chastain makes her West End debut in A Doll's House

Important information

Child policy
To be confirmed.
Running time
To be confirmed.
Performance dates
10 June - 5 September 2020
Access
Captioned performance: Wednesday 19 August at 7.30pm. Audio Described performance: Wednesday 12 August at 7.30pm

Christopher

6 October 19

Successful transfer to 1890 India, the era Ibsen wrote the play with social tensions & customs underlying the story. Terrific set & outstanding acting especially from the three principals made this a memorable evening

Carol Ezrati

5 October 19

The addition of the colonial issues added to the play.

A Doll's House news

Jamie Lloyd's A Doll's House with Jessica Chastain and The Seagull with Emilia to be rescheduled 28/5/2020, 4.10pm
Lyric Hammersmith to screen A Doll's House for free on YouTube on 20 May 11/5/2020, 1.15pm
Tickets now on sale for A Doll's House starring Jessica Chastain at The Playhouse 29/1/2020, 9.45am
Get the best seats for A Doll's House starring Jessica Chastain at The Playhouse Theatre! 28/1/2020, 4.15pm

