Menu
Plays The Doctor

The Doctor Tickets at the Duke of Yorks Theatre, London

The Doctor

The Doctor transfers from the Almeida to the Duke of York's Theatre

Important information

Child policy
This production is recommended for ages 14+
Running time
2hr 50min (inc. interval)
Performance dates
18 April 2020 - 18 July 2020
Content
If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this production, you can get free support 24 hours a day, 365 days a year from the Samaritans. Visit samaritans.org or call 116 123 for free. This production also features the use of bright flashing lights and strobes.

The Doctor news

West End run of The Doctor starring Juliet Stevenson postponed until 2021 13/5/2020, 2.30pm
Casting announced to join Juliet Stevenson in The Doctor 11/2/2020, 4.40pm
The Doctor to transfer to the West End in 2020 starring Juliet Stevenson 24/9/2019, 12.15pm

Tags:

Play - DramaHot TicketsDramaContemporaryCritic's ChoiceMatinee ShowMatinee ThursdaysMatinee SaturdayAmbassador Theatre GroupSonia Friedman ProductionsAmazon Theatre Ticket Deals

We use cookies