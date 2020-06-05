Menu
Plays The Pillowman

The Pillowman Tickets at the Duke of Yorks Theatre, London

The Pillowman

A new revival of The Pillowman starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Steve Pemberton heads to the Duke of York's Theatre this summer!

Important information

Child policy
To be confirmed.
Running time
To be confirmed.
Performance dates
24 July - 17 October 2020

The Pillowman news

The Pillowman postpones summer run at Duke of York's Theatre to 2021 5/6/2020, 3.15pm
New revival of The Pillowman to run at the Duke of York's Theatre 28/2/2020, 9.30am

Tags:

Play - DramaLimited RunMatinee ShowMatinee ThursdaysMatinee Saturday

We use cookies