Menu
Dance Pina Bausch / Germaine Acogny & Malou Airaudo — The Rite of Spring / common ground[s]
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish
    Wishlist Profile settings Order history Sign out

    Pina Bausch / Germaine Acogny & Malou Airaudo — The Rite of Spring / common ground[s] Tickets at the Sadler's Wells, London

    Pina Bausch / Germaine Acogny & Malou Airaudo — The Rite of Spring / common ground[s]

    Important information

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    1hr 10min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    17 - 20 May 2020
    Content
    Contains nudity.

    Next Available Performances of Pina Bausch / Germaine Acogny & Malou Airaudo — The Rite of Spring / common ground[s]

    TODAY is 18th February 2020

    May 2020

    Tags:

    Ballet & DanceFamily FriendlyContemporaryLimited RunLGBT Gay FriendlySomething A Little DifferentDance

    Sign in to London Theatre Direct

    Close Close this window

    We use cookies