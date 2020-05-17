The Rite of Spring / common ground[s] at Sadler’s Wells is now booking!

Sadler’s Wells are known for their quintessential collaborations and Pina Bausch Foundation are known for their excellency; now for the first time ever comes a collaboration between them both; along with the brilliance of École des Sables! The two-part programme centres around the idea of ‘exchange’. This all-new collaboration will be performed at the iconic dance venue London’s Sadler’s Wells for just four evening performances from 17 May to 20 May 2020. Be sure to book your tickets for The Rite of Spring / common ground[s] whilst the best seats are still available!

What is The Rite of Spring / common ground[s] about?

The Rite of Spring is a Bausch seminal 1975 piece and will be performed as the first piece by a dance company of newly assembled dancers from African countries. The second piece will come from the founder of École des Sables, Germaine Acogny, aka “the mother of contemporary African dance”, along with Malou Airaudo, who had many central dance roles when she was a performer for the Tanztheater Wuppental Pina Bausch. The pair took inspiration from their personal experiences as mothers, professors and choreographers; which is clearly reflected in this work which highlights their common ground.

About the creators of The Rite of Spring / common ground[s]

Pina Bausch, short for Philipine Bausch, was a dancer and choreographer from Germany, as well as a huge influencer of modern dance. Her legacy is the company she created, Tanztheater Wuppertal Pina Bausch which performs internationally to this day.

Sadler’s Wells has over three centuries worth of heritage which sets them apart as a world-leading creative organisation which is dedicated to all forms of dance. Their mission is to inspire via making and sharing dance, which they do all year-round with their programme of performances and learning activities.

Double bill The Rite of Spring / common ground[s] tickets booking until 20 May!

Sadler’s Wells once again presents an irresistible show for any lover of dance. Book your tickets for The Rite of Spring / common ground[s] now and secure yourself an evening of enthralling entertainment via a double bill of dance from the best of the best.