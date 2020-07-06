The Drive In presents Back to the Future in London 3 showings only!

Experience the magic of the classic American drive-in theatre. A completely contact-free experience just 10 miles outside London's West End. Experience classic film, cult favourites, theatre and live performances all from the safety and comfort of your own car starting at only £42 per vehicle! Bring back the nostalgia of the 1950s while enjoying modern conveniences at the touch of your phone. Don't miss your chance to make memories this summer, book tickets to Back to the Future today!

Back to the Future on The Drive In big screen starting at £42 per car!

After an experiment with his eccentric friend "Doc" Brown goes wrong Marty McFly finds himself stranded in the past. Marty needs to find a way to get back to the future but before he can he needs to make sure he has a future to return to. After inadvertently preventing his parents from meeting Marty's very existence is in jeopardy. He needs to find a way to get his parents together and get back to his own timeline.

Who stars in Back to the Future the movie?

This classic film stars a young Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly and helped propel him onto the Hollywood A-List. Christopher Lloyd portrayed Emmett "Doc" Brown in a role that would also help cement his star status. Lea Thompson played Marty McFly's mother Lorraine Baines-McFly, while Crispin Glover played his father George McFly. Family nemesis Biff Tannen is played by Thomas F. Wilson.

Contact-Free Movie experience!

The Drive In is fully contact-free. Sound will be broadcast straight to your vehicle’s speakers (or through a mobile app if you don't have an FM radio) information on how to tune in will be available on the day. A top-of-the-range screen means you’ll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through our mobile app, and will be safely delivered to your car by our team of 1950s drive-in attendants.



With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and we’ll be putting extra measures in place to ensure all our shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

Back to the Future drive-in cinema tickets available now!

The hottest ticket in London this summer is to The Drive In. Jump into your DeLorean and get catch this classic film on the big screen. Book Back to the Future tickets now!