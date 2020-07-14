The Drive In presents Aladdin 2019 in London 2 showings only!

Experience the magic of the classic American drive-in theatre. A completely contact-free experience just 10 miles outside London's West End. Experience classic film, cult favourites, theatre and live performances all from the safety and comfort of your own car from only £42 per vehicle! Bring back the nostalgia of the 1950s while enjoying modern conveniences at the touch of your phone. Don't miss your chance to make memories this summer, book tickets to a drive-in screening of Disney's critically acclaimed live-action Aladdin film today!

Aladdin on The Drive In big screen starting at £42 per vehicle!

Aladdin, a thieving street rat with a kind heart, falls head over heels for the beautiful, yet unhappy, Princess Jasmine of Agrabah, who has been pressured by her dad the Sultan to marry a prince. Soon Aladdin and the palace's power-hungry Grand Vizier Jafar vie for a magic lamp hidden in the Cave of Wonders. Will Smith gives a hilarious performance as the all-powerful Genie, who grants Aladdin's wish to be a prince. But will the princess buy it? And how far is Jafar willing to go to get his hands on the lamp?

Contact-free movie experience!

The Drive In is fully contact-free. Sound will be broadcast straight to your vehicle’s speakers (or through a mobile app if you don't have an FM radio) information on how to tune in will be available on the day. A top-of-the-range screen means you’ll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through our mobile app, and will be safely delivered to your car by our team of 1950s drive-in attendants.



With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart for optimal social distancing, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and we’ll be putting extra measures in place to ensure all our shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

Aladdin live-action film tickets London available now!

There's no doubt that the hottest tickets of the summer are Drive In tickets to see Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott go on a magic carpet ride together on the silver screen. Screening for just one night only and with limited availability, be sure to catch this spectacular cultural experience this summer that's unlike any experience you've had in London!