New live shows and films announced for The Drive In at Troubadour Meridian Water
    New live shows and films announced for The Drive In at Troubadour Meridian Water

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    The Drive In at Troubadour Meridian Water in London keeps getting more and more exciting! The venue continues to add more films and live shows to its performance schedule for its highly anticipated summer grand opening. The cinema and live performance venue, which is among London's first of its kind complete with social distancing measures that make it fully COVID-compliant, will kick off its ambitious schedule on Saturday, 4 July 2020 with Dirty Dancing (1987).

    Recently added to the drive-in theatre's movie showtimes are such major blockbuster films as Mary Poppins (1964), Moulin Rouge, Aladdin (2019), Mrs Doubtfire, Home Alone, and 28 Days Later. The Drive In has also announced three live shows, including world explorer Sir Ranulph Fiennes in Living Dangerously, restaurant critic Jay Rayner in My Last Supper, and comedians Jamali Maddix, Fern Brady, Sean McLoughlin, and Tom Houghton in The Drive In Comedy Club.

    Find out what's on at the London drive-in theatre below.

    New live shows and films announced for The Drive In at Troubadour Meridian Water

    The Drive In London July showtimes and performance schedule in full

    DATE MATINEE 1 MATINEE 2 EVENING 1 EVENING 2
    Saturday, 4 July 2020     7.30pm
    CINEMA
    Dirty Dancing    		 10.40pm
    CINEMA
    Bad Boys for Life
    Sunday, 5 July 2020   4pm
    CINEMA
    Grease    		 7.30pm
    CINEMA
    The Terminator    		 10.50pm
    CINEMA
    Get Out
    Monday, 6 July 2020     7pm
    CINEMA
    1917    		 10.30pm
    CINEMA
    Back to the Future
    Tuesday, 7 July 2020

    11am
    CINEMA 
    The Goonies
     

    		 2.30pm
    CINEMA
    Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again    		    
    Wednesday, 8 July 2020   2.30pm
    CINEMA
    Jumanji: The Next Level    		   9.45pm
    CINEMA
    The Shining
    Thursday, 9 July 2020   3.30pm
    CINEMA
    Back to the Future    		 7pm
    CINEMA
    La La Land    		 10.40pm
    CINEMA
    Blade Runner
    Friday, 10 July 2020     7.30pm
    CINEMA
    The Shawshank
    Redemption    		 10.55pm
    CINEMA
    Grease
    Saturday, 11 July 2020   3.50pm
    CINEMA
    Jumanji: The Next Level    		 7.30pm
    CINEMA
    The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert    		  
    Sunday, 12 July 2020   3pm
    CINEMA
    Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again    		 6.30pm
    CINEMA
    The Goonies    		 10pm
    CINEMA
    Back to the Future
    Monday, 13 July 2020   3.15pm
    CINEMA
    Mary Poppins (1964)    		 7.30pm
    LIVE
    The Drive In Comedy Club with Jamali Maddix    		 10.40pm
    CINEMA
    Moulin Rouge
    Tuesday, 14 July 2020   3.45pm
    CINEMA
    Aladdin (2019)    		 7.30pm
    CINEMA
    Dirty Dancing    		 10.50pm
    CINEMA
    It
    Wednesday, 15 July 2020   3.20pm
    CINEMA
    Mrs Doubtfire    		 7pm
    CINEMA
    1917    		 10.35pm
    CINEMA
    Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again
    Thursday, 16 July 2020   3.50pm
    CINEMA
    Home Alone    		 7pm
    CINEMA
    Bad Boys for Life    		 10.40pm
    CINEMA
    28 Days Later
    Friday, 17 July 2020     5.10pm
    CINEMA
    Bridesmaids    		  
    Saturday, 18 July 2020   2.30pm
    CINEMA
    La La Land    		    
    Sunday, 19 July 2020 11am
    CINEMA     
    Aladdin (2019)    		      
    Thursday, 23 July 2020    

    7.30pm
    LIVE
    Sir Ranulph Fiennes: Living Dangerously

    		  
    Friday, 24 July 2020     7.30pm
    CINEMA
    Dirty Dancing    		  
    Saturday, 25 July 2020     7.30pm
    LIVE
    My Last Supper with Jay Rayner    		  
    Sunday, 26 July 2020   2.30pm
    CINEMA
    1917    		    
    Thursday, 30 July 2020     7pm
    CINEMA
    La La Land    		  
    Friday, 31 July 2020       10.40pm
    CINEMA
    Bad Boys for Life
    xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
    Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
    By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

