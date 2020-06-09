New live shows and films announced for The Drive In at Troubadour Meridian Water

The Drive In at Troubadour Meridian Water in London keeps getting more and more exciting! The venue continues to add more films and live shows to its performance schedule for its highly anticipated summer grand opening. The cinema and live performance venue, which is among London's first of its kind complete with social distancing measures that make it fully COVID-compliant, will kick off its ambitious schedule on Saturday, 4 July 2020 with Dirty Dancing (1987).

Recently added to the drive-in theatre's movie showtimes are such major blockbuster films as Mary Poppins (1964), Moulin Rouge, Aladdin (2019), Mrs Doubtfire, Home Alone, and 28 Days Later. The Drive In has also announced three live shows, including world explorer Sir Ranulph Fiennes in Living Dangerously, restaurant critic Jay Rayner in My Last Supper, and comedians Jamali Maddix, Fern Brady, Sean McLoughlin, and Tom Houghton in The Drive In Comedy Club.

Find out what's on at the London drive-in theatre below.