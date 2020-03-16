Monday Favourites with Jordan Luke Gage at The Other Palace

The Other Palace are bringing back their season for a third time that gives you an exclusive opportunity to see your favourite West End stars at a solo concert for a live and intimate experience. Previously known as Sunday Favourites, they made the change to Monday Favourites but all else remains the same. There are new stars and solo concerts that you won’t want to miss, and this particular show is one that will be highly anticipated. Tickets for Monday Favourites with Jordan Luke Gage are bound to sell fast as this WhatsOnStage nominated West End star is more of a shooting star than a rising star as he propels swiftly to stardom. Book yours now to secure the best seats and avoid missing out!

Jordan Luke Gage: A Short Bio

Jordan Luke Gage trained at Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts and is currently blowing audiences away night after night at the Shaftesbury Theatre where he plays Romeo in the sensation that is the new musical & Juliet. Before embarking on workshopping and rehearsing and opening up the Max Martin musical in Manchester and the West End, Jordan played the lead role Strat in Bat Out of Hell at the West End’s Dominion Theatre. Before playing the lead in the Jim Steinman musical, he played the role of Hoffman and was an alternate Strat before being “promoted” for the last few months. Jordan’s other theatre credits include Taboo and Songs of my Life. He has also made appearances in film and tv including ITV’s Cilla and Channel 4’s Cucumber.

What is Monday Favourites?

Musical Theatre fans have been overjoyed by The Other Palace series of Sunday Favourites turn Monday Favourites as it gives them the chance to see their favourite West End stars in an intimate venue for a solo concert experience. The venue has a capacity of just over 300 seats so there’s no shortage of great views and good seats, but tickets will still go fast; following suit of the previous sellout shows. This series is back by high demand and the stars are some of the best of the West End! They present to you a mixture of their favourite songs (highly likely including songs from shows they’ve been in) and you get to bask in nothing but their talent for the duration. Tickets for Monday Favourites are likely to go quickly so be sure to get yours whilst you can!

