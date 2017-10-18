Tickets for Evita at The Barbican on sale 1 November 2019!

West End maven Jamie Lloyd has reinvented Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Evita for the Barbican stage and this highly anticipated West End revival is set to run alongside Jamie Lloyd's other summer showstopper: A Doll's House starring Jessica Chastain at the Playhouse Theatre.

What is the Evita musical about?

Evita is a monumental show of epic proportions that follows an ordinary woman's upward mobility and meteoric rise on the social ladder. Set against the backdrop of the Argentinian dictatorship, protagonist Evita Perón came from humble beginnings having been raised in poverty before becoming the high-profile wife of dictator Juan Perón. Hated, loved, disrespected, and revered, Evita acquired extraordinary wealth, power, and glory. Her patriotic addresses divided the Argentinian people whilst her glamorous good looks, charisma, and unwavering ambition helped solidify her reputation as one of the world's first prominent celebrity politicians.

Evita songs list

Jamie Lloyd upcoming revitalised version of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's Evita will feature the same chart-topping score that helped put Evita on the map. Fans of the musical can look forward to the show's such iconic songs as 'Oh! What A Circus', 'Don't Cry for Me Argentina', 'Another Suitcase in Another Hall', 'Rainbow High', 'Buenos Aires', and 'On This Night of a Thousand Stars'. The hit musical number 'You Must Love Me' is perhaps the most recognisable with Madonna having won the Oscar for Best Original Song for her performance in the hit 1996 film.

Background of Evita the musical

Evita boast over 20 major awards under its belt and the star-studded 1996 film adaptation starring Madonna and Antonio Banderas is regarded as iconic and went on to win an Oscar for Best Original Song and three Golden Globe Awards for Best Actress in a Musical, Best Motion Picture, and Best Original Song as well. The film also famously earned an entry in the Guinness Book of World Records for Most Costume Changes in a Film with a total of 85 changes in costume.

Evita The Musical first opened in London's West End in 1978 and has been revived numerous times with the most recent revival being the critically acclaimed 2017 Phoenix Theatre production, which starred Emma Hatton as the titular character Evita Perón, Gian Marco Schiaretti as Che, Kevin Stephen-Jones as Juan Perón, Oscar Balmaseda as Agustin Magaldi, and Sarah O'Connor as Perón mistress. The musical has also won many major theatre awards, including the Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Musical and three Tony Awards for Best Musical, Best Book, and Best Score.

Evita Barbican creative team

The Barbican Centre production of Evita features lyrics by Time Rice, music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, direction by Jamie Lloyd, design by Soutra Gilmour, choreography by Fabian Aloise, musical supervision by Alan Williams, lighting by Jon Clark, fight direction by Kate Waters, autograph sound by Nick Lidster, DGA casting by Will Burton, and orchestrations by David Cullen plus original orchestrations by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

