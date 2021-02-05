Songs for a New World Vaudeville Theatre tickets on sale now at affordable prices!

Following two sell-out performances at the London Palladium in October 2020 and after a hit digital production in July 2020 put on by the Other Palace, Songs for a New World is officially back and ready to take the West End by storm in winter 2021. The critically acclaimed musical will play a strictly limited five-week run at London’s Vaudeville Theatre.

🎟️ Tickets for Songs for a New World are expected to sell out quickly due to popular demand, so be sure to book sharpish to secure your spot for this one-of-a-kind production!



Songs for a New World musical in a nutshell

A cross between a musical and a theatrical song cycle, Songs for a New World is a powerful collection of toe-tapping numbers that will move you to the core from start to finish. Perhaps serving as a love letter to a whole new generation, the show will transport audiences through space and time, meeting a startling number of characters along the way. Every character may be different on the surface, but they are all representing the contemporary world and our hopes and dreams for a new, better world.

Songs for a New World Vaudeville Theatre 2021 cast

Songs for a New World follows four performers who may play different characters throughout the show but have character development and their own significant story arcs, nonetheless. The 2021 West End cast of Songs for a New World stars such major London musical theatre stars as David Hunter (Waitress), Rachel John (Hamilton), Cedric Neal (Motown The Musical) and Rachel Tucker (Come From Away), alongside newcomer Shem Omari James (Songs For a New World).

Songs for a New World creative team

The all-star cast is directed by Séimí Campbell (Songs For A New World, London Palladium). The show was created by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, perhaps best known for his works The Bridges of Madison County, The Last Five Years, and Parade. The show features music direction by Adam Hoskins (Doctor Zhivago) and you simply won’t want to miss it!

This touching collection of powerful musical numbers takes an examination on life, love, and the choices we follow. Be sure to catch Songs for a New World at the Vaudeville Theatre in London for just five weeks only!