Songs for a New World to arrive at the Vaudeville Theatre in London this February Nov 9, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Abstract musical sensation Songs for a New World is set to play a 5-week run at the Vaudeville Theatre in London come February 2021, it has been announced. The news comes after two sell-out, socially distanced performances at the London Palladium last month on 11 October. Cast members from this year's short run are set to reprise their roles.

Songs for a New World returns to the West End for an encore this winter!

Following an overwhelmingly successful run at the Palladium in October 2020 that was preceded by a digital production taped in isolation in July 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown, Songs for a New World is set to receive a full-fledged revival. The show will open at the Vaudeville Theatre on 5 February 2021 and play a strictly limited five-week run. Tickets for Songs for a New World are on sale today.

What is Songs for a New World about?

It's about one defining moment. About hitting the wall and being forced to make a decision... or stand up in defiance... or do a 180 and go back. These are the tales and characters of our modern world, the Songs for a New World.

The musical production Songs For A New World transports audiences through space and time to meet an astonishing array of characters – each of them so different, yet all representing our world today and our hopes for a new world… a better world.

Who is starring in Songs for a New World?

The heartwarming collection of tunes that features powerhouse vocals is a beautiful cycle of songs brought to life by an incredibly talented group of actors.

The West End cast of the Songs for a New World 2021 London revival is set to star David Hunter (Waitress), Rachel John (Hamilton), Cedric Neal (Motown The Musical), Rachel Tucker (Come From Away), and Shem Omari James (Songs from a New World).

Songs for a New World 2021 creative team

Songs for a New World is the first musical written and composed by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (The Bridges of Madison County, Parade, The Last Five Years). Having received its world premiere off-Broadway in 1995, the brilliant revival production is directed in London by Séimí Campbell, who also recently directed it at the London Palladium. The musical features music direction by Adam Hoskins (Doctor Zhivago).

Songs for a New World tickets on sale now!

The upcoming revival of Songs for a New World is set to be a season highlight in London's West End and you won't want to miss it! With two sell-out performances in October 2020 under its belt, Songs for a New World is back to play a five-week run at the Vaudeville with the 2020 London Palladium cast set to reprise their roles. Be sure to book your Songs for a New World tickets early to secure the best seats at the Vaudeville Theatre at the best prices whilst availability lasts.