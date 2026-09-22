We love going to the theatre, obviously, but sometimes leaving the house can be hard! Not to mention the commute to the West End. Wouldn’t it be lovely if all our favourite musicals had a movie adaptation?

Don’t get us wrong, there are some great movie musicals. Little Shop of Horrors, Hairspray, Mamma Mia, Wicked, Les Mis, there are too many great movie musicals to name them all. But we’re greedy, and we want more.

There are so many musicals that deserve a movie adaptation! From epic battle scenes to animated numbers, special effects to sprawling landscapes. They could do it all with the magic of the silver screen. And though there’s an infinite number of shows we’d love to see on screen, here are the top 10 musicals that deserve a movie adaptation.

Hamilton

So there’s a live stage recording of Hamilton available to watch. But how good would it be to see Marquis de Lafayette storm the battlefield while spitting out lyrics faster than bullets in 4K?

Hamilton has the perfect potential balance of epic visuals and political tension, with a sprinkling of romantic entanglement that would make it a dynamic film that could win all the awards.

But would we want to see the original cast reprise their roles? Or find some brand new, diverse talent that can breathe new life into these historic characters?

Hadestown

Could you imagine the special effects? Hadestown is a Greek myth retelling that takes you from a barren land on earth to the gritty depths of the underworld.

Featuring a ghostly train ride, a grimy factory town, and an opulent office fit for a god, the sets and props alone would be incredible. Throw in the fact Eurydice takes us on a journey not once but twice… it would be a visual spectacle, that’s all we’re saying.

We would love to see how The Fates would translate to screen, and hear Wait For Me through surround sound speakers. We can feel the tingles forming already.

The Book of Mormon

This one could be tricky, but a film of The Book of Mormon would bring so much imagery to life!

Picture this: an animated sequence for Spooky Mormon Hell Dream. A number with HUNDREDS of dancers for Turn It Off. The ability to rewind so you can check that they really did just say what they said.

The Book of Mormon is primed and ready for a cinematic revamp. And given its creators are Trey Parker and Matt Stone, we’re surprised it hasn’t happened yet.

Fun Home

Now this one has been in production for years, and we can’t wait for the day it’s released.

Based on the graphic novel with the same name, Fun Home follows Alison through her childhood as she comes to grips with her identity. Living with her demanding and obsessive father who runs a funeral home, Alison hides her sexuality until she goes to college. But through her own exploration of self, she discovers her father’s secrets, which change the family forever.

It’s a deeply moving and emotional musical that deserves a movie adaptation. So it’s lucky it’s getting one, with Jake Gyllenhaal set to play Alison’s dad, Bruce.

Company

Can you believe that Stephen Sondheim’s Company hasn’t had a movie adaptation yet? The show follows Bobby as they celebrate their 35th birthday. As the token single friend, Bobby’s friends start questioning how they’re going to remedy that situation, despite each of them having their own relationship problems.

Throughout Company we see snippets of Bobby’s past relationships and the meetings they have with their pals, which makes us really question if being in a relationship is better than being single.

Though the original show sees Bobby as a single man with heterosexual friends, the 2018 West End production changed a few things. First, Bobby became Bobbie - a woman turning 35. This added a new dynamic to the character as stereotypical social expectations of women and men in their 30s are so different.

It also featured a gay couple as Amy became Jamie, making the show more contemporary. We don’t know about you, but we’d love to see a movie adaptation of the gender-switched version.​