10 Musicals That Deserve a Movie Adaptation
Published on 22 September 2026
Summary
- Which West End shows would make excellent movie musicals? Here are some of the best theatre productions that deserve a movie adaptation.
- From epic battle scenes to heartbreaking break-ups, these 10 musicals cover all your entertainment needs.
- Musicals like Hamilton, Hadestown, and The Book of Mormon are perfect on stage, but what if you had special effects to fill in the gaps?
We love going to the theatre, obviously, but sometimes leaving the house can be hard! Not to mention the commute to the West End. Wouldn’t it be lovely if all our favourite musicals had a movie adaptation?
Don’t get us wrong, there are some great movie musicals. Little Shop of Horrors, Hairspray, Mamma Mia, Wicked, Les Mis, there are too many great movie musicals to name them all. But we’re greedy, and we want more.
There are so many musicals that deserve a movie adaptation! From epic battle scenes to animated numbers, special effects to sprawling landscapes. They could do it all with the magic of the silver screen. And though there’s an infinite number of shows we’d love to see on screen, here are the top 10 musicals that deserve a movie adaptation.
Hamilton
So there’s a live stage recording of Hamilton available to watch. But how good would it be to see Marquis de Lafayette storm the battlefield while spitting out lyrics faster than bullets in 4K?
Hamilton has the perfect potential balance of epic visuals and political tension, with a sprinkling of romantic entanglement that would make it a dynamic film that could win all the awards.
But would we want to see the original cast reprise their roles? Or find some brand new, diverse talent that can breathe new life into these historic characters?
Hadestown
Could you imagine the special effects? Hadestown is a Greek myth retelling that takes you from a barren land on earth to the gritty depths of the underworld.
Featuring a ghostly train ride, a grimy factory town, and an opulent office fit for a god, the sets and props alone would be incredible. Throw in the fact Eurydice takes us on a journey not once but twice… it would be a visual spectacle, that’s all we’re saying.
We would love to see how The Fates would translate to screen, and hear Wait For Me through surround sound speakers. We can feel the tingles forming already.
The Book of Mormon
This one could be tricky, but a film of The Book of Mormon would bring so much imagery to life!
Picture this: an animated sequence for Spooky Mormon Hell Dream. A number with HUNDREDS of dancers for Turn It Off. The ability to rewind so you can check that they really did just say what they said.
The Book of Mormon is primed and ready for a cinematic revamp. And given its creators are Trey Parker and Matt Stone, we’re surprised it hasn’t happened yet.
Fun Home
Now this one has been in production for years, and we can’t wait for the day it’s released.
Based on the graphic novel with the same name, Fun Home follows Alison through her childhood as she comes to grips with her identity. Living with her demanding and obsessive father who runs a funeral home, Alison hides her sexuality until she goes to college. But through her own exploration of self, she discovers her father’s secrets, which change the family forever.
It’s a deeply moving and emotional musical that deserves a movie adaptation. So it’s lucky it’s getting one, with Jake Gyllenhaal set to play Alison’s dad, Bruce.
Company
Can you believe that Stephen Sondheim’s Company hasn’t had a movie adaptation yet? The show follows Bobby as they celebrate their 35th birthday. As the token single friend, Bobby’s friends start questioning how they’re going to remedy that situation, despite each of them having their own relationship problems.
Throughout Company we see snippets of Bobby’s past relationships and the meetings they have with their pals, which makes us really question if being in a relationship is better than being single.
Though the original show sees Bobby as a single man with heterosexual friends, the 2018 West End production changed a few things. First, Bobby became Bobbie - a woman turning 35. This added a new dynamic to the character as stereotypical social expectations of women and men in their 30s are so different.
It also featured a gay couple as Amy became Jamie, making the show more contemporary. We don’t know about you, but we’d love to see a movie adaptation of the gender-switched version.
Beautiful
Musical biopics are their own genre. So it’s surprising that Beautiful - the Carole King Musical, hasn’t had its moment.
The show features some of the most popular songs from the 1950s to 1970s. From You’ve Got a Friend to We Gotta Get Out of This Place, Some Kind Of Wonderful to Will You Love Me Tomorrow, the soundtrack is banging.
Which would be enough to carry the film on its own, to be honest. But, Carole’s inspiring story and the hardships she faced as a pioneering woman in the music industry would make for an award-worthy movie.
Avenue Q
If the Muppets can do it, so can Avenue Q! This puppet-filled satire absolutely deserves a musical movie adaptation. Not only is it fun yet heartfelt, it also handles some very pressing social issues with humour and wit.
Avenue Q follows Preston as he moves to his very own home in NYC. But he’s a recent graduate and can only afford a dinky apartment in a rundown block. With a basically useless degree and no job prospects, he starts to despair. But then he starts talking to his neighbours and realises everyone has their own problems.
Avenue Q features some iconic human-manipulated characters, and though we love seeing the puppet masters on stage, it would give the characters so much more oomph if they didn’t have hands up their… never mind.
Next To Normal
Did Next To Normal have a cinematic screening of the latest West End stage production? Yes, yes it did. Did that prove there’s an audience for the hard-hitting, totally rocking musical? Absolutely.
Next To Normal is an emotionally heavy show about a mum who is navigating multiple mental health conditions, which were triggered by a traumatic event in her past. Throughout the show, we witness the impact that event has had not only on her life, but on the members of her family, too.
It’s tragic, it’s poignant, and it’s important.
The characters in Next To Normal are incredibly complex, which could result in some phenomenal performances. And that score? Next To Normal is definitely one of the musicals that deserve a movie adaptation.
SIX
Move over Henry VIII, it’s time for your wives to take over.
How amazing would it be to see the six queens on the big screen as they sing for justice? The recent trend of revisiting history for a more balanced account has been rocking the stage and book world, and it’s time to take it to the cinema.
In SIX, the integrity of Henry VIII’s story is questioned as each of his six wives is allowed to tell their version of events. Though fictitious, SIX does make you wonder what truly happened behind closed doors.
With its concert setting and singing competition structure, it is poised for its close-up.
Your Lie In April
Manga-to-musical adaptations are hitting the West End, and we are here for it. Before Death Note The Musical, Your Lie In April brought some manga magic to the London stage when it played a limited run in 2024.
Your Lie In April is a beautiful story about a talented young piano player who is reluctant to play due to past trauma. When he meets a young and vivacious violin player, his passion for music returns, but she’s hiding a tragic secret that could devastate him.
Your Lie In April is widely considered to be one of the saddest animes/mangas to ever be made; so of course it would make an amazing film! And as both lead characters are musicians, it only makes sense that it would be a musical movie adaptation.