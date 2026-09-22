The saying goes, “you can’t get enough of a good thing.” Well, tell that to West End producers because they often put excellent plays and best-selling musicals on limited runs, so some of us miss out on seeing them! London’s theatre history has been laced with sensational musicals that closed too soon. Some had strictly limited runs of just 12 weeks. Some made it to a year. All of them are sorely missed.

So here’s an homage to 10 West End musicals that closed too soon, and we wish we had the opportunity to see again.

Evita

Wait. Before you tell us that Evita has had multiple productions, including an 8-year run when it first opened in 1978, we mean the Jamie Lloyd production that played at the London Palladium in 2025.

Following a sell-out run at Regent’s Park Theatre in 2019, Jamie Lloyd’s interpretation had a strictly limited run of just nine weeks. It was an instant sell-out success, and tickets were like gold dust.

Jamie Lloyd is famed for being a daring, innovative director, veering toward the darker side of storytelling. His gritty productions draw in big names, and his untraditional choices draw in big crowds.

This particular production of Evita saw our leading lady, played by Rachel Zegler, head to the balcony of the London Palladium to perform the infamous balcony scene. Every evening, the general public would crowd around the theatre entrance to hear her sing. It was a moment that will go down in theatre history, and firmly places it in the West End musicals that closed too soon list.

Mean Girls

On Wednesday we wear pink. In our cheeks because we’re a bit mad that Mean Girls only ran for a year in the West End. After the initial 2021 run was cancelled due to COVID, theatre and movie fans rejoiced when it was announced the stage adaptation of Tina Fey’s cult comedy was officially coming to the West End. It was a runaway success, but due to scheduling and a planned UK tour, it closed. Don’t worry. We’ve written about it in our Burn Book.

In The Heights

We wish we had 96,000 opportunities to see this show. Sadly, it had a year-long run at the King’s Cross Theatre in 2015. And there are two things to note about it.

Firstly, King’s Cross Theatre was a temporary theatre that was open from 2014-2017. It was officially classified as a West End theatre by the Society of London Theatre despite its location and pop-up status.

Second of all, In the Heights was playing in the West End just as Hamilton hit the Broadway stage. Both of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s productions opened in 2015, and his fame led to In The Heights being a critical and commercial success. Fine. It had a decent run and was even extended. But given the rise of Hamilton and the popularity of Miranda’s work, we still believe In The Heights is one of the West End musicals that closed too soon.

Groundhog Day

Another film-to-stage adaptation that won over critics and audiences was Groundhog Day. In 2016, Matilda The Musical creator, Tim Minchin, and Danny Rubin brought the comedy musical about a man who repeats the same day over and over again to The Old Vic. It was an instant hit with audiences and critics. Everyone was talking about it, and it was a must-see show. The problem was, no one could get tickets. Not only did the production earn eight Olivier Award nominations, it won Best New Musical and Best Actor in a Musical, making it even more sought after. But due to scheduling, it only had a 10-week run.

It did, however, return to The Old Vic with a 9-week run in 2023, where it became The Old Vic’s highest-grossing show in history.

The Scottsboro Boys

Not enough love has been given to The Scottsboro Boys. It was an outstanding musical with a very important story to tell, and yet it had a short run of just four months at the Garrick Theatre.

The show is about a group of young black boys who were falsely accused of raping two white girls. When their lawyer turns up to court drunk and unable to defend them properly, they’re found guilty and sent to prison, with some sentenced to execution. After retrials and appeals, some of the boys were allowed out of prison, and some had their sentences changed. Eventually, all the boys were pardoned and exonerated, most of them after they passed away.

Not only was it a vital piece of theatre for its historic account of injustice and prejudice, it was also an important moment in musical theatre history. Kander and Ebb wrote some of the biggest musicals of all time, including Cabaret and Chicago. The Scottsboro Boys was their final show together before Fred Ebb sadly passed away.​