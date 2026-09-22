If you don’t leave the theatre sobbing, staring at a wall or walking on air, have you even gone to the theatre? With impeccable performances, memorable songs, and haunting lyrics, musicals are known to hit those feels a little harder than almost anything else.

Tragic love stories, terminal illness, injustice, war, political unrest, human rights movements - musicals do it all, and they do it well. But what are the 10 musicals with the most emotional endings? Well, let us tell you.

But also, be warned. We’ll be discussing those skin-tingling moments and endings, so there will be spoilers ahead. But no matter. If you’re just looking for a show that will devastate you, just grab the show names, head on over to see what’s currently on in London, and find out what happens yourself!

Les Miserables

Les Mis is possibly the most devastating show that has ever existed. Hear us out.

Not only does the show open with a convict being freed from jail after serving 18 years for stealing a loaf of bread; it goes on to show a single mother dying after she gets fired from her job and has to sell her body to provide for her child, a bloody battle where young people sacrifice themselves for their loved ones and their cause, and a man decides to end it all when he realises he’s wasted his life chasing his morals for no reason. There’s more, but we’ve made our point.

Not only does Les Mis have some of the most emotional moments, it also has incredibly beautiful and hard-hitting songs. Bring Him Home is a stunning solo by our show’s lead, Jean Valjean, as he wishes his life away for the survival of his daughter’s lover. Empty Chairs, Empty Tables is one of the final songs as Marius realises he’s one of the very few who survived the battle.

If that’s not one of the top 10 musicals with emotional endings, we don’t know what is.

Hamilton

Well, that’s a lie. We do. Whenever you go to see Hamilton, the final song, Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story, is always accompanied by sniffing, sobbing, and whimpering. After 2 hours of adrenaline-pumping war, political violence, and speed rapping, the slow reflection of Alexander Hamilton’s life and those he left behind never fails to bring a tear to our eye. It’s also a moment for Eliza to take the spotlight and share all the amazing things she achieved in her lifetime, which is often overlooked.

Miss Saigon

Based on Puccini’s Madame Butterfly, Miss Saigon’s deeply emotional story and ending were inevitable.

If you’re unfamiliar with Miss Saigon, it tells the story of Kim, a 17-year-old girl who is working in a pleasure house during the Vietnam War. After an unforgettable night with an American soldier named Chris, Kim becomes pregnant. Years later, Chris and Kim reconnect, but he’s moved on and has a family of his own. Putting her son’s needs first, Kim makes the biggest sacrifice so her little boy can have the best life possible.

Miss Saigon is coming to the West End in May 2027, so get those tissues ready!

The Phantom of the Opera

You’d be forgiven for having mixed emotions about this one, but it’s undeniable that The Phantom of the Opera has one of the most emotional endings in musical theatre history.

After the young soprano, Christine, is lured into the underbelly of the Paris Opera House by a musically gifted social recluse, we witness the true meaning of stranger danger as he tries to woo her and keep her trapped forever. But in the end, Stockholm syndrome takes hold, and Christine develops feelings for the Phantom, and their parting hits the emotions hard.

Moulin Rouge! the Musical

Fated mates and tragedy go hand in hand. So when Christian lays eyes on Moulin Rouge’s most popular showgirl, Satine, we know we’re in for an emotional ride.

Baz Luhrmann’s energetic, vivid, and mesmerising tale may have started as a film, but it was made for the stage. With more sequins and feathers than a Mardi Gras parade, it is a visual spectacle with the heart to match.

A story of forbidden love laced with greed, envy, and danger, Moulin Rouge! The Musical will have your heart racing until the very end… where it will stop, only to be replaced by heaving sobs and a flood of tears. Now, if you know, you know. But we’re not going to spoil the ending for this one.

You’ll just have to get tickets to see Moulin Rouge! so you can discover why it’s one of the musicals with the most emotional endings, ever.