Aladdin panto to return to London’s Lyric Hammersmith!

Pictured: The 2016 Aladdin pantomime production at the Lyric Hammersmith.

Aladdin back in the West End?

Aladdin returns to London, but not as the Disney musical you know and love. The Lyric panto returns for a limited run, riding off the coattails of the sensational 2016 production. Taking you to a dazzling place this Christmas, Aladdin The Pantomime is back with your favourite fairytale characters Aladdin, Genie, and Princess Jasmine alongside non-Disney characters such as the nefarious magician Abanazar, the Widow Twankey, Wishee Washee (Wishy Washy), and the Emperor.

The Lyric Aladdin pantomime is a whole new world for fans of the Disney musical. The lack of fan favourites such as Jafar, Abu, Iago, Rajah, The Sultan, Babkak, Omar, and Kassim may come as a disappointment to some, but this is Aladdin like you’ve never seen it before and the charming city of Agrabah is replaced by the fictional kingdom of Hammerboosh. Yet, regardless of these major differences, the hit Lyric Christmas pantomime holds its own and is guaranteed to rub your lamp the right way all the same! Spending Christmas 2020 in London’s West End is bound to be a magic carpet ride that you’ll never forget!

Aladdin 2020 London pantomime cast and performance dates

Casting has yet to be announced for the Aladdin panto revival, but the 2016 production starred Vikki Stone as Abanazar, Karl Queensborough as Aladdin, Malinda Parris as Genie, Allyson Ava-Brown as Jasmine, James Doherty as the Widow Twankey, Arthur McBain as Wishy Washy, and Dale Rapley as The Emperor.

Aladdin 2020 will run at London's Lyric Hammersmith from 20 November 2020 until 3 January 2021. Tickets for Aladdin at the Lyric are available now and you won't have to journey to a faraway place!

Aladdin Lyric Hammersmith tickets now on sale from £12!

The Aladdin pantomime is certainly no diamond in the rough, having received a fleet of stellar reviews for its 2016 run at the Lyric Hammersmith. The cave of wonders is waiting for you to explore it, whether it be on a pleasant "Arabian night" or matinee showing! Book your Aladdin panto tickets today to secure the best seats at London’s Lyric Hammersmith Theatre this Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Christmas, and New Year’s whilst stocks last!