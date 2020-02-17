Menu
Musicals Mary Poppins
    Mary Poppins Tickets at the Prince Edward Theatre, London

    Mary Poppins

    The incredible Mary Poppins the musical returns to London starring Zizi Strallen and Charlie Stemp

    1227 customer reviews

    Important information

    Child policy
    5+
    Performance dates
    23 October 2019 - 26 July 2020
    Content
    Mary Poppins contains theatrical smoke and fog effects, pyrotechnics, strobe lighting and loud noises.
    Special notice
    “MARY POPPINS is recommended for a general audience. As an advisory to adults who might bring young people, we recommend MARY POPPINS for ages 7 and up. Children under the age of 5 will not be admitted into the theatre. All persons aged 16 or under must be accompanied and sat next to the accompanying adult. They may not sit on their own within the auditorium. If children do have separate seats you could be refused entry. All persons entering the theatre, regardless of age, must have a ticket.”

    Mary Poppins Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (1227 customer reviews)

    Aubrey

    11 hours ago

    Absolutely brilliant show, highly recommended

    Paul Harris

    13 hours ago

    Happy show, lots of energy

    Mary Poppins news

    Our top 5 shows to see this half term (February 2020)! 17/2/2020, 6.15pm
    Here to stay? Mary Poppins extends its West End run 6/1/2020, 4.25pm
    London Theatre Review: Mary Poppins Practically Perfect in Every Way 13/11/2019, 2pm
    First Look: Mary Poppins returns to London at the Prince Edward Theatre 11/11/2019, 11.20am

