    Aladdin 2020 Tickets at the Lyric Hammersmith, London

    Aladdin 2020

    Aladdin flies in on magic carpet ride this Christmas for a new panto production by Vikki Stone!

    Child policy
    Suitable for ages 6+
    Running time
    2hr 15min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    4 December 2020 - 3 January 2021
    Special notice
    Please note, this is NOT the Disney production of Aladdin which has closed. Please be certain that you wish to attend the Lyric Hammersmith 2020 Aladdin pantomime before you purchase tickets as refunds and exchanges will not be offered to customers wishing to have booked for closed the Disney production.
    Access
    A relaxed performance will be held as a matinee on Wednesday, 2 December at 1.30pm. An audio-described performance will be held on Saturday, 12 December 2020 at 6pm. An open-captioned performance will be held on Saturday, 19 December 2020 at 6pm. A BSL performance will be held as a matinee on Tuesday, 29 December at 2pm.

