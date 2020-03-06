Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella opening pushed back to October Mar 6, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels The highly anticipated opening of Andrew Lloyd Webber's new Cinderella musical has now been delayed to October, it has been announced. The West End impresario has cited the coronavirus as the reason for the show's delay. The production will still star the recently announced Carrie Hope Fletcher in the titular role and is set to run at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in London.

Pictured: Andrew Lloyd Webber, Carrie Hope Fletcher, and Emerald Fennell.

Cinderella musical to open at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in October

The new Lloyd Webber production was originally due to open for previews sometime at the end of August but is now set to open on 9 October 2020 instead. The musical features a score by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics penned by David Zippel (City of Angels) and is set to star Carrie Hope Fletcher (Les Miserables, Heathers) as the eponymous Cinderella.

On the show's delay, Lloyd Webber commented: "The show will go on sale next week as planned, but in the current global circumstances the creative team and I feel that this later opening date is wise. Full-scale pre-rehearsals of Cinderella will take place with our leading actors, as planned, throughout this month."

More about Cinderella at London's Gillian Lynne Theatre

The fresh new take on the classic fairytale is based on an idea originated by Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman, Killing Eve), who also provides the show's book in his first-ever collaboration with Jamie Lloyd Webber. Cinderella will be directed by Laurence Cooper and also boasts choreography from JoAnn Hunter. (School of Rock, Disaster!). Further cast and creatives are expected to be announced in the coming months.

West End Cinderella tickets coming soon!

The show is expected to be a bibbidi-bobbidi box-office smash. Tickets for Cinderella showing at the Gillian Lynne Theatre are scheduled to go on sale in late March.