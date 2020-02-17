Menu
School of Rock
    School of Rock Tickets at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, London

    School of Rock

    Andrew Lloyd Webber's School of Rock rocks the West End!

    2979 customer reviews

    Important information

    Age restriction

    4+

    Child policy
    Children under 4 will not be admitted.
    Running time
    2hr 30min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    Booking until 1 March 2020
    Content
    Recommended for ages 8 and above.
    Special notice
    For your comfort and security, you may be subject to additional checks upon entering the theatre - we appreciate your patience and understanding while these are taking place. Please note that the theatre is unable to accept large items of luggage in their cloakrooms at this time. If you are travelling with such items, storage solutions are available throughout London.
    Access
    Both performances on Thursday 20 September are captioned performances.

    School of Rock Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (2979 customer reviews)

    Angela Boston

    18 hours ago

    It ticked the boxes for the kids but not so much so for adults. Great singing and many musically talented kids but unfortunately main character did not have the same charisma as the one in the movie.

    Kunde

    22 hours ago

    Fantastisk oplevelse, og dygtige skuespillere!

    Next Available Performances of School of Rock

    TODAY is 18th February 2020

    February 2020

    School of Rock news

    David Fynn returns to the West End’s School of Rock before it closes 14/1/2020, 1pm
    School of Rock to end its West End run in March 10/1/2020, 1.15pm
    New cast announced for the West End's School of Rock with Noel Sullivan set to star 30/6/2019, 6pm
    Why School of Rock rocks! 6/11/2018, 6.03pm

    MusicalConcertsComedyFamily FriendlyChildrenClassicsHistoryCheap Theatre TicketsTop ShowsHot TicketsHalf TermAmerican ClassicLimited RunEducationalSunday PerfomancesValentine's DayLW TheatresEasterAndrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group

