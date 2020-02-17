What is School of Rock about?

School of Rock the Musical features music by the incomparable Andrew Lloyd Webber with lyrics by Glenn Slater and a book by Julian Fellowes. Based on the hit 2003 film, this irresistible new rock musical follows Dewey Finn a wannabe rock star and guitarist who is down on his luck. After being kicked out of his band, and nearly out of his flat Dewey decides to make a bit of quick money by posing as a supply teacher at a prestigious prep school.

When Dewey discovers that his straight-laced straight-A students might have rock and roll in their souls he forms a band, and a plan to win an upcoming Battle of the Bands competition. Now he just needs to figure out how to get his students to the gig without their parents, or the headmistress finding out and putting an end to their hopes of winning it all.

School of Rock tickets have remained some of the most sought after in the West End since the show opened here to rave reviews in 2016. This show has heart, talent and plenty of rock. School of Rock at the Gillian Lynne Theatre is the perfect show for everyone in the family!

Who is in School of Rock?

The School of Rock cast features a highly and diversely talented adult and child cast. The stars include Welsh actor Noel Sullivan as Dewey Finn. Sullivan is perhaps best known for competing in the Popstars talent show and winning a part on the British pop group Hear'Say and has also appeared in the UK tour of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels as Freddy and in the UK premiere of It's Only Life. Sullivan is joined on stage by Laura Tebbutt as Rosalie Mullins. Tebbutt has appeared in numerous theatre productions including Fiddler on the Roof (Chichester Festival Theatre) and Into the Woods (Menier Chocolate Factory). She has also worked as a recording vocalist on multiple soundtracks including Mamma Mia 2, Mary Poppins Returns, and Guardians of the Galaxy 2. Mark Anderson joins the cast as Ned Schneebly, Anderson previously played the role in the South Korean tour. He is also known for his work in The Boy Friend and The Grinning Man West End run and film. The child cast is packed with talent as all of these young actors not only sing and dance but also play their own musical instruments.

David Fynn will reprise the role of Dewey Finn from 20 January until the show closes on 1 March 2020. Read all the details here.

School of Rock the musical has been just as popular as its silver screen counterpart. The Broadway premiere of School of Rock garnered 4 Tony Award nominations including nominations for Best New Musical and Best Score. The subsequent West End debut of School of Rock walked away with a WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Musical and with 3 Olivier Award nominations.

