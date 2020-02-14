Carrie Hope Fletcher to play title role in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella Feb 14, 2020 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali This Valentine’s Day brings the exciting news that Carrie Hope Fletcher will be going to the ball this September when Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical Cinderella premieres at the West End’s Gillian Lynne Theatre. Fletcher will star in the production as the title role of Cinderella in the all-new musical. Sign up to our mailing list here for further announcements including when Cinderella tickets are on sale.

Currently starring in Les Miserables at the newly opened Sondheim Theatre as Fantine, Carrie Hope Fletcher has just been announced for the lead role in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s new musical Cinderella. Carrie has an extensive musical theatre career, having made her West End debut at the age of just nine in Les Miserables as Young Eponine, and has returned to the musical various times including the concert production last year at the Gielgud Theatre. Her other theatre credits include The Addams Family and Heathers the Musical. Fletcher is also known for her YouTube videos, fiction novels and a solo music career.

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella

The new musical version of Cinderella will be a fresh take on the classic fairy tale. It will be based on an original idea by Emerald Fennell. Webber will write the music for the adaptation which will open at London’s Gillian Lynne Theatre which is currently home to Webber’s hit musical School of Rock. ALW is renowned for his scores and influence on musical theatre. He is most popularly known for creating Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Cats, Evita and Jesus Christ Superstar.

Cinderella musical creative team

Along with Andrew Lloyd Webber, who will write the score, will be his regular collaborator David Zippel (City of Angels) who will write the lyrics. Writing the book is Emerald Fennell (Killing Eve) who teams up with Webber for the first time. The show will also feature choreography by JoAnn Hunter and will be directed by Laurence Cooper. The rest of the creative team is yet to be announced.

Cinderella London opens in September at the Gillian Lynne Theatre

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella musical adaptation will open in London’s Gillian Lynne Theatre following the refurbishment post-School of Rock. The production will officially open on 23 September 2020; with preview performances beginning on 28 August. Cinderella tickets are set to go on sale on 20 March 2020.