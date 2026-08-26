Billy Elliot Characters: A Guide to the Musical’s Most Iconic Roles
Published on 26 August 2026
Summary
- A guide to the key Billy Elliot characters, from Billy and his family to Mrs Wilkinson and Michael
- Explore how each character shapes Billy’s journey from boxing lessons to pursuing his passion for ballet
- Discover the characters at the heart of Billy Elliot The Musical ahead of its 2027 West End return
As Billy Elliot The Musical prepares to return to London's West End in 2027, audiences are getting ready to revisit the characters at the heart of this much-loved British musical. Set during the 1984–85 miners' strike in County Durham, the story follows a young boy whose unexpected love of ballet challenges the expectations of his family and community.
While Billy is at the centre of the story, the people around him are just as important in shaping his journey. From his determined ballet teacher to his closest friend, each of the Billy Elliot characters brings a different perspective on family, identity, class and the courage to follow your dreams.
Billy Elliot Character Guide
Billy Elliot
Billy is the heart of Billy Elliot The Musical. An 11-year-old boy growing up in a mining community in County Durham, he is initially sent to boxing lessons by his family. But after discovering the local ballet class, Billy finds an unexpected passion for dance. What begins as a diversion from boxing soon becomes something much more important. Billy has to contend with his father's disapproval, the expectations of his community and the financial difficulties facing his family, all while discovering just how far his talent might take him.
Billy's journey is ultimately about finding the confidence to be himself. His passion for dance challenges the ideas about masculinity and ambition that surround him, while his determination gives the people closest to him a reason to reconsider their own assumptions.
Mrs Wilkinson
Mrs Wilkinson is Billy's ballet teacher and one of the most important people in his journey. Direct, determined and not always particularly patient, she quickly recognises that Billy has an unusual natural ability.
While Billy's family initially struggles to understand his interest in ballet, Mrs Wilkinson sees an opportunity. She encourages him to take his dancing seriously and begins giving him private lessons, eventually helping him prepare for an audition for the Royal Ballet School. Her relationship with Billy goes beyond simply teaching him steps. She is one of the first adults to recognise his potential and gives him the encouragement he needs to imagine a future beyond his mining community.
Jackie Elliot
Jackie, known as Dad, is Billy's father and a striking representation of the pressures facing the Elliot family. A striking miner during the 1984–85 miners' strike, he is focused on providing for his family while dealing with financial uncertainty and the growing conflict around him. At first, Jackie cannot understand why Billy would want to dance ballet. Boxing seems like the more natural choice for a boy in their community, while ballet clashes with the traditional ideas about masculinity that Jackie has grown up with.
His relationship with Billy is one of the musical's most emotional storylines. As he begins to recognise the seriousness of Billy's talent and ambition, Jackie is forced to reconsider what he believes his son should become.
Tony Elliot
Tony is Billy's older brother and another member of the Elliot family caught up in the miners' strike. Fiercely protective and passionate about the cause, he is deeply affected by the pressure being placed on the mining community. Tony initially has little patience for Billy's dancing, particularly when the family is struggling financially. To him, there are more urgent matters to worry about than ballet.
His attitude reflects one of the musical's central conflicts: the tension between pursuing an individual dream and remaining loyal to your family and community. Although he can be harsh towards Billy, his anger is rooted in the difficult circumstances surrounding the Elliot family.
Michael Caffrey
Michael is Billy's best friend and one of the musical's most memorable young characters. Confident, funny and less concerned with following conventional expectations, he encourages Billy to see self-expression in a different way.
Their friendship provides some of the show's lighter moments, but Michael also plays an important role in its exploration of identity and acceptance. He is comfortable questioning the rules about how boys are expected to behave, something that helps Billy become more comfortable with his own passion for dance. Michael's friendship with Billy is a reminder that Billy does not have to face the pressures surrounding him alone.
Grandma Elliot
Billy's Grandma lives with the Elliot family and brings a mixture of humour, warmth and poignancy to the story. Her memory is increasingly unreliable, but she remains an affectionate presence within Billy's life.
Her recollections also offer glimpses into an older generation and a world shaped by very different expectations. While Billy is beginning to imagine a different future for himself, Grandma represents some of the experiences and assumptions of the generations that came before him.Her affection for Billy makes her an important part of the family, even as the events around her become increasingly difficult to follow.
Debbie Wilkinson
Debbie is Mrs Wilkinson's daughter and one of the children Billy meets through the ballet class. She is outspoken and confident, and she develops a clear interest in Billy despite his lack of romantic interest in her. Her interactions with Billy add humour to the story while showing the different ways the children respond to the expectations placed upon them. Debbie is still young enough to question the world around her, making her an engaging presence within the ballet class.
George
George is Billy's boxing teacher and represents the path Billy is initially expected to follow. Boxing is presented as a natural choice for boys in the community, making George an important part of the world Billy is beginning to move away from. When Billy becomes more interested in ballet, his disappearance from boxing naturally causes frustration. George's role helps establish the contrast between the two worlds and the different expectations attached to each.
Billy's Mum
Although Billy's Mum died before the main events of the musical, her memory remains a powerful presence throughout the story. Billy remembers her through a letter she left behind, giving him a connection to her even after her death.
Her absence is deeply felt within the Elliot household. As Billy faces difficult choices about his future, the memory of his Mum becomes a source of comfort and encouragement, making her an important emotional presence despite never appearing in the main action.
Mr Braithwaite
Mr Braithwaite is the pianist who accompanies Mrs Wilkinson's ballet classes. His presence adds humour to the dance studio and makes him part of the supportive environment in which Billy's talent begins to develop. As Billy progresses, Mr Braithwaite also becomes involved in the preparation surrounding his audition, helping Billy as he takes the next steps towards pursuing dance more seriously.
Billy Elliot Characters FAQs
Who are the main characters in Billy Elliot?
The main Billy Elliot The Musical characters include Billy Elliot, Mrs Wilkinson, Jackie Elliot, Tony Elliot, Michael Caffrey, Grandma Elliot and Debbie Wilkinson. Together, they represent the family, friendships and community that shape Billy's journey.
Who is Billy's ballet teacher?
Mrs Wilkinson is Billy's ballet teacher. She recognises his natural talent and encourages him to take his dancing seriously, eventually helping him prepare for an audition for the Royal Ballet School.
Who is Michael in Billy Elliot?
Michael Caffrey is Billy's best friend. He is an important source of friendship and encouragement for Billy, particularly when it comes to self-expression and challenging traditional expectations about masculinity.
Who is Billy Elliot's dad?
Billy's father is Jackie Elliot, a striking coal miner. Jackie initially struggles to accept Billy's passion for ballet, but his relationship with his son changes as he begins to understand how important dancing is to Billy.
Who is Tony in Billy Elliot?
Tony Elliot is Billy's older brother. He is heavily involved in the miners' strike and initially struggles to understand Billy's focus on dancing while their family and community are under serious financial and political pressure.
Who is Billy Elliot's mum?
Billy's Mum died before the events of the musical, but she remains an important part of his story through his memories of her and the letter she left for him. Her memory provides Billy with comfort as he pursues his ambition.
Who plays Billy Elliot in the 2027 West End production?
Four young performers share the title role of Billy Elliot in the 2027 West End production: Noah Mannion, Rafferty Smale, Spencer Collins and William Gurney. Each performer takes on the demanding role of the young dancer across the run.
When is Billy Elliot returning to the West End?
Billy Elliot The Musical returns to London's West End at the Adelphi Theatre from 12 February 2027, bringing Billy's story back to London for a new generation of audiences.
If you're looking forward to seeing Billy's journey from boxing gloves to ballet shoes, explore our guides to Billy Elliot songs and everything you need to know about the musical's story, history and 2027 West End return.
By Hay Brunsdon
I've over 15 years of writing and editorial experience, and starting working in the West End theatre industry in 2012. When not watching or writing about theatre I'm usually swimming, hiking, running, or training for triathlons in the Stroud valleys.