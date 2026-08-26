Billy Elliot Characters: A Guide to the Musical’s Most Iconic Roles

As Billy Elliot The Musical prepares to return to London's West End in 2027, audiences are getting ready to revisit the characters at the heart of this much-loved British musical. Set during the 1984–85 miners' strike in County Durham, the story follows a young boy whose unexpected love of ballet challenges the expectations of his family and community.

While Billy is at the centre of the story, the people around him are just as important in shaping his journey. From his determined ballet teacher to his closest friend, each of the Billy Elliot characters brings a different perspective on family, identity, class and the courage to follow your dreams.

Billy Elliot Character Guide

Billy Elliot

Billy is the heart of Billy Elliot The Musical. An 11-year-old boy growing up in a mining community in County Durham, he is initially sent to boxing lessons by his family. But after discovering the local ballet class, Billy finds an unexpected passion for dance. What begins as a diversion from boxing soon becomes something much more important. Billy has to contend with his father's disapproval, the expectations of his community and the financial difficulties facing his family, all while discovering just how far his talent might take him.

Billy's journey is ultimately about finding the confidence to be himself. His passion for dance challenges the ideas about masculinity and ambition that surround him, while his determination gives the people closest to him a reason to reconsider their own assumptions.

Mrs Wilkinson

Mrs Wilkinson is Billy's ballet teacher and one of the most important people in his journey. Direct, determined and not always particularly patient, she quickly recognises that Billy has an unusual natural ability.

While Billy's family initially struggles to understand his interest in ballet, Mrs Wilkinson sees an opportunity. She encourages him to take his dancing seriously and begins giving him private lessons, eventually helping him prepare for an audition for the Royal Ballet School. Her relationship with Billy goes beyond simply teaching him steps. She is one of the first adults to recognise his potential and gives him the encouragement he needs to imagine a future beyond his mining community.

Jackie Elliot

Jackie, known as Dad, is Billy's father and a striking representation of the pressures facing the Elliot family. A striking miner during the 1984–85 miners' strike, he is focused on providing for his family while dealing with financial uncertainty and the growing conflict around him. At first, Jackie cannot understand why Billy would want to dance ballet. Boxing seems like the more natural choice for a boy in their community, while ballet clashes with the traditional ideas about masculinity that Jackie has grown up with.

His relationship with Billy is one of the musical's most emotional storylines. As he begins to recognise the seriousness of Billy's talent and ambition, Jackie is forced to reconsider what he believes his son should become.

Tony Elliot

Tony is Billy's older brother and another member of the Elliot family caught up in the miners' strike. Fiercely protective and passionate about the cause, he is deeply affected by the pressure being placed on the mining community. Tony initially has little patience for Billy's dancing, particularly when the family is struggling financially. To him, there are more urgent matters to worry about than ballet.

His attitude reflects one of the musical's central conflicts: the tension between pursuing an individual dream and remaining loyal to your family and community. Although he can be harsh towards Billy, his anger is rooted in the difficult circumstances surrounding the Elliot family.

Michael Caffrey

Michael is Billy's best friend and one of the musical's most memorable young characters. Confident, funny and less concerned with following conventional expectations, he encourages Billy to see self-expression in a different way.

Their friendship provides some of the show's lighter moments, but Michael also plays an important role in its exploration of identity and acceptance. He is comfortable questioning the rules about how boys are expected to behave, something that helps Billy become more comfortable with his own passion for dance. Michael's friendship with Billy is a reminder that Billy does not have to face the pressures surrounding him alone.