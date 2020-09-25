Cast announced for The Play That Goes Wrong's West End return

Pictured (3 of the new cast members): Ciara Morris, David Kirkbride, and Milo Clarke. Photos by © Simon Annand (left), © Aslam Husain (centre), © Alishia Love (right).

The Play That Goes Wrong 2020 West End cast announced!

The London cast has now been revealed for the eagerly anticipated return of The Play That Goes Wrong, which recently celebrated its sixth birthday last week.

Set to grace the stage at the West End's Duchess Theatre are Blayar Benn (The Parking Show) as Trevor, Ciara Morris (RE:ACT The Woods, The Royal Court Theatre; Goodnight Mr. Spindrift) as Annie, David Kirkbride (Stop and Search, Arcola Theatre) as Robert, Elan James (War Horse, National Theatre) as Jonathan, Ellie Morris (Mischief Movie Night) as Sandra, Michael Keane (The Boring Room, Vaults) as Dennis, Milo Clarke (Days of Significance) as Max, and Ross Green (Death of a Salesman, Royal Shakespeare Company) as Chris.

The comedic farce also features understudies Antonia Salib, Jack Michael Stacey, Oliver Clayton, and Tom Bulpett, who complete the cast.

The hilarious masterminds behind The Play That Goes Wrong in London

Full of non-stop belly laughs and slapstick humour, The Play That Goes wrong was penned by some of the funniest comedians in the industry: Mischief Theatre Company's founding fathers Henry Lewis, Henry Shields, and Jonathan Sayer. The show is directed in the West End by Mark Bell and features costume design by Roberto Surace, set design by Nigel Hook, sound design by Andy Johnson, and lighting design by Ric Mountjoy.

Mischief Theatre Company, what's that?

Founded in 2008 by LAMDA grads Lewis, Shields, and Sayer, the highly successful Mischief Theatre Company had been enjoying a Vaudeville Theatre residency before the lockdown began. In addition to The Play That Goes Wrong, they are also well known for their hit plays The Comedy About A Bank Robbery and Peter Pan Goes Wrong, as well as their two most recent stage productions: Groan Ups and Magic Goes Wrong.

The Play That Goes Wrong returns to London's West End this November!

The Play That Goes Wrong is set to re-open at the Duchess Theatre in London on 19 November and is currently booking now until 2 May 2021. The production will a socially distanced event and will also perform a winter season at the Theatre Royal Bath. You don't want to miss this silly, play-within-play's return! Book today to secure the best socially distanced seats at the Duchess Theatre at the best prices whilst availability lasts.