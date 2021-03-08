Celebrating 5 Leading Ladies in the West End #InternationalWomensDay Mar 8, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Today, 8 March 2021, is International Women’s Day and we are using the occasion to shine a light on some of the West End’s leading ladies. London theatre thrives thanks to the extremely talented women in this industry, who shine both on the stage and behind the scenes. From leading ladies, to directors, to hair and makeup, all women in theatre should be celebrated that bit extra today! To celebrate here’s a spotlight on just 5 leading ladies you can look forward to seeing on stage when the West End returns soon!

Megan Mullally - Anything Goes

Megan Mullally is an award-winning actress as well as a comedian and singer. Mullally is best known for her portrayal as Karen Walker in the hit sitcom Will & Grace. Her other works include In The Motherhood, Children’s Hospital and Parks and Recreation. Mullally’s theatre credits include Grease, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and Young Frankenstein. Her voice features on all three of the Broadway cast albums. Mullally is the first of only two actresses to have won a SAG Award three years in a row. She has also won two Primetime Emmy Awards as well as having received numerous nominations for her work in television and on stage.

Megan Mullally will star as Reno Sweeney in Anything Goes at London’s Barbican Centre in Summer 2021. The role will mark her West End debut.

Carrie Hope Fletcher – Cinderella

Carrie Hope Fletcher is an acclaimed theatre actress, having made her West End debut in Les Misérables at just the age of 9. Fletcher is also a successful author, singer-songwriter and Youtube star! She has returned to Les Misérables in the West End a number of times since her debut, having played the roles of Young Eponine, Eponine and Fantine. Her other theatre credits include The Addams Family, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Heathers The Musical. As well as appearing on various Cast recording albums, Fletcher released a solo album ‘When the Curtains Fall’. She is a best-selling novelist and has released five novels.

Carrie Hope Fletcher will play the lead role in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella which will premiere at the West End’s Gillian Lynne Theatre this summer. Read our latest interview with Carrie to see what she had to say about her upcoming role here.

Aisha Jawando – TINA The Tina Turner Musical

Aisha Jawando is an actor and singer based in London. She trained at Urdang Academy and is a professional musical theatre performer. Jawando has appeared in various theatre productions in the West End, London and around the UK. Her theatre credits include being a part of the Original London cast of Beautiful The Musical, a part of the Original London cast of Motown The Musical, The Lion King and The Book of Mormon.

Aisha Jawando plays Tina Turner in TINA The Tina Turner Musical at the West End’s Aldwych Theatre. Jawando previously played the role of Alline Bullock, Tina’s sister, in the original cast. She played the role of Tina a number of times before taking over the role in October 2019.

Miriam-Teak Lee - & Juliet

Miriam-Teak Lee is a London based actress and has worked both on stage and screen. Lee trained at Arts Educational Schools London and graduated with a BA Honours Degree in Musical Theatre in 2017. Since graduating she has featured in the Original London Cast of Hamilton at the West End’s Victoria Palace as featured ensemble and cover Peggy, Eliza and Angelica. Her other theatre credits include On The Town and The Lift at the Art Educational.

Miriam-Teak Lee plays the lead role of Juliet in award-winning new musical & Juliet at London’s Shaftesbury Theatre. Lee won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress in Musical for the role.

Amber Davies - Bring It On

Amber Davies is a professional Actor and reality star winner. Davies graduated with her Professional Diploma in Musical Theatre from Urdang Academy in 2016. She is well known for playing the role of Judy Bernly in 9 to 5 The Musical both in the West End and on the UK tour. Her other theatre credits include My Favourite Year and Memphis The Musical (Urdang Academy).

Amber Davies will play the starring role of Campbell in Bring it On The Musical which will open on 8 December 2021 at London’s Southbank Centre.