Emma Thompson confirmed to play Miss Trunchbull in Matilda musical film Jan 15, 2021 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Emma Thompson (Nanny McPhee, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban) has been confirmed to take on the role of the iconic school headmaster, Miss Trunchbull, from the Matilda musical and Roald Dahl book it was based on. The news squashes rumours that Ralph Fiennes (Strange Days) would take on the role and comes after it was previously announced that Lashana Lynch (No Time To Die) was in talks to play Miss Honey.

In the stage version of the musical, the role of Miss Trunchbull is portrayed by a male actor, and for a time, Ralph Fiennes (The Prince of Egypt) was hinted at taking on the iconic character. Emma Thompson, who is perhaps best known for her roles as Professor Trelawney in the HP film series and recently as Mrs Potts in the live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast (once again starring alongside Emma Watson), will now play the evil headmaster and paternal aunt of Miss Honey, it has been announced.

Who will play Matilda in the new musical film?

The six-year-old telekinetic heroine has also been cast for Matilda The Musical Film. Set to star in the titular role will be 11-year-old newcomer Alisha Weir. She and her castmates will be directed for the big screen by major West End theatre director Matthew Warchus, who also directed the original stage adaptation of Matilda. The film is co-produced by Netflix and Working Title.

