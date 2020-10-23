Full cast confirmed for return of Everybody's Talking About Jamie

Everybody's Talking About Jamie is set to bring the glitter to the grey at the end of November. But will the full cast of this hot West End favourite be returning?

Everyone's talking about Jamie back on the London stage!

The multi-award-winning musical has revealed full casting for its highly anticipated return next month at the Apollo Theatre. Set to reprise his role as Jamie New in London's most dragtastic musical is none other than Noah Thomas.

He is joined onstage by Alexander Archer as Mickey, David O'Reilly as Laika Virgin, Emily Kenwright as Vicki, Garry Lee as Sandra Bollock, Gillian Ford as Miss Hedge, Harriet Payne as Bex, Hiba Elchikhe as Pritti Pasha, James Gillan as Tray Sophisticay, Jordan Laviniere as Cy, Jordan Ricketts as Dean Paxton, Keenan Knight as Sayid, Marlon G. Day as Jamie's Dad, Melissa Jacques as his Mum Margaret New, Phil Nicol as Hugo/Loco Chanelle, Rachel Seiran as Fatimah, Sejal Keshwala as Ray, Zahra Jones as Becca, and Zion Battles as Levi.

The cast is completed by swings Ebony Clarke and Joe Wolstenholme.

In case you missed it: New trailer released for the ETAJ movie

News of the hit London musical returning to the stage this autumn comes after the trailer for the long-awaited Everybody's Talking About Jamie was released. The new blockbuster film is set to land on the big screen on 26 February 2021 and stars newcomer Max Harwood as Jamie New and Richard E Grant as Hugo/Loco Chanel. Don't miss it.


Everybody's Talking About Jamie Apollo Theatre tickets available from £24 and up!

The musical is set to re-open in a COVID-secure venue that complies with all current social distancing guidelines and will feature scanned ticket entry, 48-hour check-in, track and trace, face masks, hand sanitation, temperature checks, and more. Tickets for Everybody's Talking About Jamie have just been officially re-released. Be sure to book your tickets today to secure the best seat at London's Apollo Theatre at the best prices whilst availability lasts.

