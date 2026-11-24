Further casting has been announced for the West End transfer of Legally Blonde The Musical, with Strictly Come Dancing favourite Nikita Kuzmin, Olympian and Gladiators star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, Hannah Lowther and George Crawford joining the production.

Kuzmin will play Nikos, with Aikines-Aryeetey taking on the role of Kyle. Lowther returns as Margot and alternate Elle Woods, while Crawford reprises his role as Emmett.

They join leading lady Amber Davies, who stars as Elle Woods, in the multi-award-winning musical, which follows a sold-out UK and Ireland tour.