Further Cast Members Announced for Legally Blonde The Musical
Published on 24 November 2026
Summary
- Nikita Kuzmin, Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, Hannah Lowther and George Crawford join the West End cast.
- Amber Davies leads the cast as Elle Woods.
- Following a sold-out UK and Ireland tour, the production arrives at the London Coliseum for a strictly limited season from 22 March to 22 May 2027.
Further casting has been announced for the West End transfer of Legally Blonde The Musical, with Strictly Come Dancing favourite Nikita Kuzmin, Olympian and Gladiators star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, Hannah Lowther and George Crawford joining the production.
Kuzmin will play Nikos, with Aikines-Aryeetey taking on the role of Kyle. Lowther returns as Margot and alternate Elle Woods, while Crawford reprises his role as Emmett.
They join leading lady Amber Davies, who stars as Elle Woods, in the multi-award-winning musical, which follows a sold-out UK and Ireland tour.
When is Legally Blonde the Musical coming to London?
Directed by Nikolai Foster and choreographed by Leah Hill, the production will play the London Coliseum from 22 March to 22 May 2027, for a strictly limited season.
Featuring music and lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin, with a book by Heather Hach, the musical is based on Amanda Brown’s novel and the iconic 2001 film starring Reese Witherspoon.
What is Legally Blonde the Musical about?
What, like it’s hard?
Follow Elle Woods as she swaps the Californian coast for the halls of Harvard Law School in pursuit of her ex-boyfriend. But when she's underestimated by her classmates, Elle sets out to prove that there's much more to her than a love of pink and a fabulous wardrobe.
Packed with hit songs, iconic choreography, laugh-out-loud moments and plenty of pink, this feel-good musical celebrates ambition, friendship and staying true to yourself. Find out more about Legally Blonde London with our Everything You Need to Know Guide.
Book your Legally Blonde The Musical tickets today.
By Hay Brunsdon
I started working in the West End theatre industry in 2012 and have over 15 years of writing and editorial experience. When not watching or writing about theatre I'm usually swimming, hiking, running, or training for triathlons in the Stroud valleys.