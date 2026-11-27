Get your 2027 theatre trips booked for less with our Black Friday offers.

The big day is here! Black Friday has arrived, bringing you the chance to book unforgettable theatre experiences for less. Whether you're planning a special day out with family, organising a trip with friends or simply looking for something exciting to look forward to in 2027, now's the time to get next year’s shows in the diary while our Black Friday offers are available.

From February half-term and Valentine's Day to Mother's Day, Easter and those all-important bank holiday weekends, there are plenty of occasions to plan a theatre trip around. And with an exciting year of entertainment ahead, there's no shortage of shows to look forward to.

If you're still deciding what to see, check out our Black Friday Top Picks: Must-See West End Shows Guide for the big productions everyone's been talking about. Looking for a gift instead? Our guide to Christmas Gifts and Experiences They'll Remember with Black Friday Savings article is packed with inspiration. And don't forget to visit our Black Friday offers page to browse the full selection of shows and savings in one place

Ready to start planning? Here’s a selection of hot new (and some returning) shows to put on your 2027 wish list.

Top Theatre Shows to Look Forward to in 2027

Legally Blonde

Make it a date with Elle Woods in Legally Blonde The Musical, the feel-good favourite returning to London, at the Coliseum for a strictly limited season in spring 2027.

Follow Elle as she heads to Harvard Law School to win back her ex, only to discover that she's capable of so much more than she ever imagined. Packed with catchy songs, comedy and a big-hearted message about staying true to yourself, it's the perfect choice for a fun day out with friends or a feel-good theatre treat.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Step into a world of pure imagination with Charlie and the Chocolate Factory , a brand new production, coming to the London Coliseum in summer 2027.

Join Charlie Bucket on his extraordinary adventure inside Willy Wonka's mysterious chocolate factory, where chocolate rivers, extraordinary inventions and singing Oompa-Loompas await. With Michael Ball starring as Willy Wonka, this magical musical is a wonderful choice for a family theatre trip during the summer holidays.

Cirque du Soleil: KURIOS

Looking for an experience that's a little out of the ordinary? Cirque du Soleil: KURIOS – Cabinet of Curiosities returns to the Royal Albert Hall in early 2027, bringing its spectacular world of acrobatics, imagination and extraordinary characters to London.

Step inside a fantastical realm where mechanical wonders meet astonishing circus artistry, all wrapped up in Cirque du Soleil's signature spectacle. It's an unforgettable experience to share with friends or family, and a brilliant excuse to plan a winter trip to the capital.

Death Note: The Musical

If you're looking for something thrillingly different, make sure Death Note: The Musical is on your 2027 list. Based on the globally bestselling Japanese manga, this gripping musical follows brilliant student Light Yagami, whose discovery of a mysterious notebook gives him the power to decide who lives and dies.

With a thrilling rock score, spectacular staging and a battle of wits between Light and the elusive detective L, this is a must-see for fans of dark, dramatic storytelling. Following its acclaimed London season early this year, the musical returns to the Barbican Theatre from March 2027 for another strictly limited run.