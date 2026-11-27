Get Next Year in the Diary for Less: 2027 Theatre Trips to Book This Black Friday
Published on 27 November 2026
Summary
- Get your 2027 theatre trips booked for less with our Black Friday offers.
- Discover exciting new musicals, spectacular dance productions and unforgettable live experiences.
- Plan ahead for Valentine's Day, Mother's Day, Easter and bank holiday weekends.
The big day is here! Black Friday has arrived, bringing you the chance to book unforgettable theatre experiences for less. Whether you're planning a special day out with family, organising a trip with friends or simply looking for something exciting to look forward to in 2027, now's the time to get next year’s shows in the diary while our Black Friday offers are available.
From February half-term and Valentine's Day to Mother's Day, Easter and those all-important bank holiday weekends, there are plenty of occasions to plan a theatre trip around. And with an exciting year of entertainment ahead, there's no shortage of shows to look forward to.
If you're still deciding what to see, check out our Black Friday Top Picks: Must-See West End Shows Guide for the big productions everyone's been talking about. Looking for a gift instead? Our guide to Christmas Gifts and Experiences They'll Remember with Black Friday Savings article is packed with inspiration. And don't forget to visit our Black Friday offers page to browse the full selection of shows and savings in one place
Ready to start planning? Here’s a selection of hot new (and some returning) shows to put on your 2027 wish list.
Top Theatre Shows to Look Forward to in 2027
Legally Blonde
Make it a date with Elle Woods in Legally Blonde The Musical, the feel-good favourite returning to London, at the Coliseum for a strictly limited season in spring 2027.
Follow Elle as she heads to Harvard Law School to win back her ex, only to discover that she's capable of so much more than she ever imagined. Packed with catchy songs, comedy and a big-hearted message about staying true to yourself, it's the perfect choice for a fun day out with friends or a feel-good theatre treat.
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Step into a world of pure imagination with Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, a brand new production, coming to the London Coliseum in summer 2027.
Join Charlie Bucket on his extraordinary adventure inside Willy Wonka's mysterious chocolate factory, where chocolate rivers, extraordinary inventions and singing Oompa-Loompas await. With Michael Ball starring as Willy Wonka, this magical musical is a wonderful choice for a family theatre trip during the summer holidays.
Cirque du Soleil: KURIOS
Looking for an experience that's a little out of the ordinary? Cirque du Soleil: KURIOS – Cabinet of Curiosities returns to the Royal Albert Hall in early 2027, bringing its spectacular world of acrobatics, imagination and extraordinary characters to London.
Step inside a fantastical realm where mechanical wonders meet astonishing circus artistry, all wrapped up in Cirque du Soleil's signature spectacle. It's an unforgettable experience to share with friends or family, and a brilliant excuse to plan a winter trip to the capital.
Death Note: The Musical
If you're looking for something thrillingly different, make sure Death Note: The Musical is on your 2027 list. Based on the globally bestselling Japanese manga, this gripping musical follows brilliant student Light Yagami, whose discovery of a mysterious notebook gives him the power to decide who lives and dies.
With a thrilling rock score, spectacular staging and a battle of wits between Light and the elusive detective L, this is a must-see for fans of dark, dramatic storytelling. Following its acclaimed London season early this year, the musical returns to the Barbican Theatre from March 2027 for another strictly limited run.
Singin' in the Rain
Bring a little Hollywood glamour to your 2027 plans with Singin' in the Rain, returning to Sadler's Wells for a very limited summer season.
Based on the much-loved film, this irresistible musical transports audiences to the golden age of Hollywood, complete with romance, comedy, high-energy choreography and that iconic rain-soaked dance number. With a cast including Strictly Come Dancing's Karen Hauer, it's a joyous theatre experience to look forward to when the summer arrives.
Ballet de Santiago: Swan Lake
If you've always wanted to experience a classic ballet, make 2027 the year you see Swan Lake. One of the most celebrated works in the ballet repertoire, Tchaikovsky's timeless story of love, betrayal and enchantment is the perfect introduction to this beautiful art form.
Ballet de Santiago makes its UK debut at the London Coliseum in September 2027, bringing its acclaimed artistry to this legendary tale. With breathtaking choreography and one of the most recognisable scores ever written, it's an experience that deserves a place in everyone's theatre Book It list.
Shen Yun
Start the year with a spectacular celebration of dance, music and storytelling with Shen Yun, returning to London's Eventim Apollo for a limited run in January 2027.
Featuring classical Chinese dance, stunning costumes, live orchestral music and stories inspired by ancient legends, Shen Yun offers a theatrical experience unlike any other. With performances only running for a short time in January, it's one to get in the diary early if you're hoping to catch it.
Little Dancer
Discover the story behind one of the world's most famous works of art with Little Dancer – A New Musical, arriving at Theatre Royal Haymarket in February 2027.
Inspired by Edgar Degas' celebrated sculpture, the musical brings the story of young dancer Marie van Goethem to life, exploring ambition, artistry and the challenges of life in 19th-century Paris. With a strictly limited London season, it's a wonderful choice for anyone looking to discover something new on the West End stage.
Now You See Me Live
Prepare to have your mind blown with Now You See Me Live, coming to Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre in February 2027.
Inspired by the hit film franchise, this spectacular live magic show brings together world-class illusionists for a thrilling mix of high-tech illusions, jaw-dropping stunts and astonishing feats. Whether you're planning a date night, a day out with friends or a family experience, it's a show guaranteed to leave you wondering how they did it.
Get 2027 in the Diary: Key Dates to Plan Around
Looking ahead to next year? We've helpfully rounded up some of the key dates to get in the diary for 2027, from Valentine's Day and Mother's Day to Easter and the bank holiday weekends. With extra days off work providing the perfect opportunity for a London theatre trip, why not make the most of them and book something exciting to look forward to?
Key Dates for 2027
Valentine's Day: Sunday 14 February
February half-term: Dates vary by school
Mother's Day: Sunday 7 March
Easter weekend: Friday 26 – Monday 29 March
Early May bank holiday: Monday 3 May
Spring bank holiday: Monday 31 May
Father's Day: Sunday 20 June
Summer bank holiday: Monday 30 August
Christmas Day: Saturday 25 December, with substitute bank holidays on Monday 27 and Tuesday 28 December
Bank holiday dates are for England and Wales. Dates may differ in Scotland and Northern Ireland.
Birthdays and Special Occasions
Whether you're celebrating a birthday, anniversary, graduation or simply want to spend quality time with someone special, theatre tickets make a brilliant experience to share. Booking ahead during Black Friday means you can get the date in the diary and have something exciting to look forward to.
Get Your 2027 Theatre Trips Booked for Less
From unforgettable musicals and spectacular circus shows to classic ballet and mind-blowing magic, 2027 is shaping up to be an exciting year for theatre. Whether you're planning around Mother's Day, booking a summer day out or simply looking for something to look forward to, now's the time to get those dates in the diary for less.
Black Friday offers won't be around for long, so browse our Black Friday theatre ticket deals and secure your tickets for 2027 while you can. Make next year one to remember!
By Hay Brunsdon
I started working in the West End theatre industry in 2012 and have over 15 years of writing and editorial experience. When not watching or writing about theatre I'm usually swimming, hiking, running, or training for triathlons in the Stroud valleys.