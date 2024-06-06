Harold Pinter Theatre Best Seats and Seating Plan

Posted on 6 June 2024

Opening in 1881 the Harold Pinter Theatre was initially a comic opera house named the Royal Comedy Theatre. In 1884 the “Royal” part of the name was dropped as the theatre helped establish the New Watergate Club, a society which overturned stage censorship of the day. This meant that plays, such as Tennessee Williams’ Cat On A Hot Tin Roof and Arthur Miller’s A View from the Bridge, could now be performed as the venue was then seen as being run as a private club rather than a commercial business. Due to the volume of Harold Pinter’s works being performed here it was deemed fitting that the theatre was named in honour of him after his death.

What are the best seats at the Harold Pinter Theatre?

The auditorium is split over four levels consisting of stalls, dress circle, royal circle and balcony, with the upper three levels being in a horseshoe shape around the stalls. The stalls are a single block of seats on the ground floor and offer a good view from the majority of the seats although there are some restrictions from pillars and the overhang of the dress circle. The dress circle rake is shallow but the view is not affected by the overhang of the royal circle where the rake is more noticeable. All seats in the balcony carry a restricted view of the stage due to its steep viewing angle.

Harold Pinter Theatre seating plan